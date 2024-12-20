Xinhua Silk Road: Longkou in E. China's Shandong strengthens efforts to foster export expansion of lithium batteries

BEIJING, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Longkou, a county-level city in east China's Shandong Province, has enhanced efforts to help expand the export of lithium batteries locally.

Lithium batteries are dangerous goods, and the requirements for inspection, storage, and transportation before export are relatively complex, said You Zhenbing, sales manager of Shandong Dejin New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., a company based in Longkou mainly producing lithium batteries and related energy storage products which are widely used in fields such as electric vehicles, special equipment, intelligent automation equipment, energy storage facilities, and energy storage power stations.

According to You, Longkou Customs has tailored a regulatory plan for the company, providing on-site lectures on relevant policies and regulations, helping the company standardize declarations based on factors such as nominal capacity and charging and discharging safety, and guiding the company to use dangerous goods packaging correctly according to international standards, and thus enabling the smooth export of lithium batteries.

This year, the company's exports of lithium batteries have increased nearly threefold compared to last year, noted You.

To further assist lithium battery export, Longkou Customs has dispatched personnel to provide one-on-one assistance for lithium battery export enterprises in business consulting, inspection and quarantine, customs clearance, credit cultivation, and other aspects.

"We strictly control the quality of exported lithium batteries, and ensure that each batch of exported lithium batteries meets export market standards by strengthening sampling efforts, improving inspection and testing processes, and so on," said Ren Ping, an official from Longkou Customs.

In response to the tight delivery cycle and high customs clearance efficiency requirements for enterprises, a new customs clearance mode of "online appointment for inspection, offline instant inspection and release" has been opened, strengthening the verification of the compatibility of lithium batteries and their packaging performance, shortening the inspection cycle, and significantly improving customs clearance efficiency, noted Ren.

Longkou Customs has also helped enterprises make full use of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and other policy dividends to expand the export market for lithium batteries, Ren added.

"With the help of Longkou Customs, our lithium battery export route will be smoother," said You Zhenbing.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/343663.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road