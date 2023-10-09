Xinhua Silk Road: Orah mandarins in Guangxi's Xingbin District poised to enter overseas markets

BEIJING, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 20th China-ASEAN Expo, orah mandarins from Xingbin District in Laibin City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, were embraced by Filipino buyers.

On September 19, Jocelyn Tago, the Marketing Director of the Philippines' Raspina Tropical Fruits Inc., signed a cooperation agreement for orah mandarin procurement with representatives from enterprises based in Xingbin District.

The photo shows the Marketing Director (lady in red on the right) of Raspina Tropical Fruits Inc. from the Philippines visiting Wanmao Modern Orah Mandarin Base and formalizing a cooperation agreement for orah mandarin procurement.

Located in the central part of Guangxi, Xingbin District benefits from a favourable climate with abundant sunshine and ample rainfall year-round, creating an ecological setting ideal for cultivating high-quality orah mandarins.

During the China-ASEAN Expo, Xingbin District Bureau of Agriculture and Rural Affairs coordinated visits to the orah mandarin industry by foreign companies. Jocelyn Tago was invited to visit the 3,600 mu (about 240 hectares) orah mandarin orchard owned by Guangxi Laibin Yongqiang Fruit Industry Co., Ltd.

Jocelyn Tago gained insights into orah mandarin cultivation and production from local growers throughout the visit. Meanwhile, she toured the standard fruit sorting line and packaging workshop at Wanmao Modern Orah Mandarin Base.

At the 20th China-ASEAN Expo, during a session dedicated to the production and marketing of Xingbin orah mandarins, Jocelyn Tago expressed optimism about the prospects of the orah mandarin industry in Xingbin District. They were ready to formalize procurement intentions through cooperation agreements with local orah mandarin enterprises, Jocelyn Tago added.

According to Wu Lushan, deputy director of the Xingbin District Bureau of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, there are 80,000 mu (about 5333 hectares) of orah mandarin orchards in the district, producing approximately 240,000 tonnes each year. In April and August this year, Xingbin orah mandarins received certifications as green foods and nationally recognized high-quality new agricultural products.

At this year's China-ASEAN Expo, these orah mandarins were much favored by foreign companies from the Philippines, Cambodia and Singapore, Wu said.

The 20th China-ASEAN Expo was held in Nanning, the capital city of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, during September 16-19, 2023.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/336350.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road