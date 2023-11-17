Xinhua Silk Road: Pinggui District of Hezhou in S. China seeks for revitalization by crafting large regional gold & jewelry industrial park

BEIJING, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinggui District of Hezhou, a city in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, is revitalizing local industrial development through shifting the focus of economic transformation to crafting the largest gold and jewelry industrial park in Guangxi.

By actively exploring the spillover opportunities brought by Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), the resource-exhausted district managed to attract grouped incoming of GBA enterprises and embrace continuously expanding gold and jewelry industrial chains.

Starting from the production and processing at Hezhou and R&D and sales in Shenzhen mode, the district deepened cooperation with China's biggest gold jewelry wholesale hub Shenzhen Shuibei market and worked hard to actively receive target enterprises and industrial clusters moving out.

By accelerating in the meantime construction of three zones and one center, namely the gold and jewelry exhibition and trading center, production and processing zone, life service zone and logistics and distribution zone, Pinggui well housed businesses engaged in gold refining and purification, equipment manufacturing, gold jewelry processing, e-commerce and live streaming, branding, sales, design and R&D.

With the industrial clustering in full swing, the district saw industrial output value contributed by large enterprises of its gold and jewelry industrial park rise 62.09 percent from January to September of 2023.

All of these are attributable to its innovation of industrial chain cultivation, supply chain services and value chain improvement.

In addition to national, provincial and city-level preferential policies, the district offers 10-plus policy incentives over factory building rental, training and employment, and sci-tech innovation for business incomers and tailored solutions for upstream and downstream enterprises to reduce costs.

Apart from an industry lending risk compensation fund, Pinggui founded a supply chain service platform to provide one-stop services including rental with gold as collateral, gold materials sale, logistics, and insurance to help enterprises solve funding and raw materials circulation problems.

Via the super factory plus supply chain and terminal store mode, Pinggui shortened the chain from production to consumption to better satisfy consumers with a change from traditional manufacturing to individualized customization.

In the first 10 months of 2023, the district's investment-promoting team drew over 40 new businesses which contributed over 8.5 billion yuan of investment for the jewelry brands clustering, cultivation and exporting base.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/337224.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road