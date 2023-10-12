Xinhua Silk Road: PV power generation project in Shandong's Yantai helps local low-carbon transformation

BEIJING, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zangjiazhuang in Fushan District,Yantai City, a transport hub in eastern China's Shandong Province, recently saw its phase I photovoltaic (PV) power generation project based on agricultural light complementation connected to the grid and put into operation.

The PV panels of the power station will fully absorb sunlight which will be converted into green energy into State Grid Yantai Power Supply Company and transported to the villagers' homes.

As a PV power station construction project carried out in combination with local agricultural characteristics, the project aims to create "power generation on the board, planting under the board" agricultural and light complementary poverty alleviation industry through the planting of organic vegetables, high-quality fruits or Chinese herbs in the power station.

The PV power station has a capacity of 50MW and an annual average power generation of about 70.2219 million KWH, which brings economic net income of more than 500,000 yuan to the village and benefits more than 700 people. At the same time, it can save 2,1417.67 tonnes of standard coal every year and reduce a variety of harmful gases and exhaust emissions.

By now, the installed capacity of clean energy power generation in Yantai reaches 11.749 million kilowatts, ranking the first in Shandong Province, accounting for 54.49 percent of the total installed power generation capacity in the region.

In the future, State Grid Yantai Power Supply Company will further strengthen the integration of power supply and energy efficiency development, aiming to further promote the optimization and adjustment of the energy structure, and help Shandong's clean energy low-carbon transformation.

