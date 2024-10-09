Xinhua Silk Road: Rongcheng Customs in E. China's Shandong fosters development of deep-sea fishing with improved services

BEIJING, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 1,400 tonnes of frozen yellow-fin tuna captured by a deep-sea fishing vessel were quickly cleared and unloaded under the supervision of Rongcheng Customs recently at the Xinhong fishing port in Rongcheng, a county-level city in east China's Shandong Province.

Rongcheng City currently has 317 professional deep-sea fishing vessels and is an important deep-sea fishing base in northern China.

Since the beginning of summer, the fishing port has been operating at full capacity, with berths almost full 24 hours a day, and the number of fishing vessels entering the port can reach several hundreds, said Xiang Yanda, ship agency head at the Shawo Island central fishing port in Rongcheng, adding that whether the catch can be cleared and unloaded quickly directly affects the income of deep-sea fishing.

To deal with this, Rongcheng Customs has launched the "smart telecommunications quarantine plus boarding quarantine" model, cutting the quarantine time of deep-sea fishing vessels from one hour and a half to 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, Rongcheng Customs has implemented a fast customs clearance mode of "direct pickup from the vessel", and opened up a "green channel" for immediate inspection of deep-sea catch, reducing the entry clearance time by 40 percent.

Companies engaging in deep-sea fishing will communicate with port authorities in advance about the return time, cargo volume, and other information, for quick inspection from the customs and instant pickup, and this link alone can save logistics costs of more than 20 yuan per tonne of goods, according to Xiang.

Apart from optimizing supervision services, Rongcheng Customs has also improved the infrastructure construction and pushed forward opening-up of fishing ports.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/342448.html

