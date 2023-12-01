Xinhua Silk Road: Rongcheng, E. China's Shandong Province pursues green marine development

BEIJING, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rongcheng City in east China's Shandong Province has been committed to ecological conservation and green development with a focus on the marine economy. The city is exploring an ecological marine ranch that combines "resource restoration + ecological aquaculture + quality and efficiency".

"Xunshan No.1" at the abalone seedling workshop of Xunshan Group, which was independently cultivated by the company, is China's first abalone species resistant to low temperature. This species has a fast growth rate and high survival rate, accounting for about 60 percent of the total supply of abalone in northern China, particularly in Shandong Province, according to Lu Longfei, head of the R&D center of Xunshan Group.

In recent years, Rongcheng has been promoting the model of shallow-sea integrated multi-trophic aquaculture (IMTA) to develop green and eco-friendly seawater aquaculture. This model has been advanced worldwide by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. It increases the average income per mu (around 0.067 hectares) by 20 to 30 percent, which utilizes the water environment more efficiently and facilitates ecological sustainability, said Bian Dapeng, operation manager of Xunshan Group's marine ranch.

Rongcheng City has redoubled efforts to innovate financial products regarding marine carbon sink. The first "ocean carbon sink loan" in China was landed in Rongcheng, while China Life Property & Casualty Insurance Rongcheng Branch took the lead in launching the seaweed bed carbon sink index insurance, opening up new horizons for the financial support for marine ecological protection.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/337459.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road