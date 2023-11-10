Xinhua Silk Road: Shandong Seed Industry Group develops digital seedling production, output up to RMB100mln/yr

BEIJING, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Walking into the digital agricultural demonstration park of Shandong Seed Industry Group Co., Ltd in Rizhao City, east China's Shandong Province, rows of seedling greenhouses glow brightly in the sunlight.

A busy scene is spotted with workers checking and boxing the seedlings inside the greenhouses. Outside the sheds see the comes-and-goes of the vehicles transporting those boxes.

Covering an area of about 320 mu (about 21.33 hectares), the demonstration park can cultivate watermelon, melon, pepper, tomato, cucumber, eggplant and other types of vegetable, melon and fruit seedlings, with an annual nursery capacity of about 75 million seedlings worth more than 100 million yuan, according to Tang Guodong, an agricultural technician at the park.

Now is the peak time for sprouting, with a maximum of 350,000 sprouts per day, Tang introduced.

The demonstration park is busy with the seedlings all year round, Tang picked up a tomato seedling and said, noting such a tomato seedling can sell 0.9 to more than 1 yuan.

Automation and mechanization empowers the agricultural demonstration park of Shandong Seed Industry Group to have a standardized seedling production that features shortened nursery time and a high survival rate of up to 98 percent.

Kicking off construction in 2022, the whole project of the demonstration park has three phases out of which the first phase has been completed.

It is noted that the demonstration park has already provided employment of more than 200 local jobs.

It is learned that Shandong Seed Industry Group will build more facilities such as science and technology R&D center, seed industry talent center, training center, digital temperature-controlled sheds, agricultural and sideline product incubation center as well as cold-chain logistics, to develop an integrated modern seed industrial chain.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/337079.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road