Xinhua Silk Road: Shandong's Weihai concludes first oyster carbon sink transaction in Shandong, boosting green finance innovation

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

27 Nov, 2025, 11:42 CST

BEIJING, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rushan, a county-level city in Weihai, east China's Shandong Province, completed a 1,500-ton oyster carbon sink transaction in August 2025, which is the first of its kind in the province, providing a practical case for green finance.

Rushan has 600,000 mu (40,000 hectares) of oyster farming areas, with an annual output of 500,000 tonnes. Oysters absorb carbon dioxide from seawater during growth and store it in their calcium carbonate shells, thus serving as a carbon sink. It is estimated that oyster farming in Rushan generates about 599,000 tonnes of carbon sinks annually, demonstrating substantial ecological value, according to an official from Rushan Finance Bureau.

Besides, to realize the value of carbon sinks, Rushan launched a collaborative methodology study in August 2024 with a research team from the Yellow Sea Fisheries Research Institute. The study precisely calculated carbon dioxide emission reductions from oyster farming over the past three years, addressing the key challenge of measuring carbon sinks.

Moreover, Rushan has leveraged an online green finance platform to enable efficient registration and transaction matching for carbon sink information. Rushan Haili Wind Power Equipment Technology Co., Ltd. has participated in the transaction. Purchasing oyster carbon sinks aligns with the company's mission of contributing to China's dual-carbon goals, and is part of its efforts to offset corporate emissions, said a representative of the company.

Weihai has continued to drive green finance innovation in recent years, rolling out China's first marine carbon sink loan and the first fishery shellfish carbon sink index insurance. Rushan is now working with financial institutions to advance innovation in financial products based on oyster carbon sink.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/348507.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Also from this source

Xinhua Silk Road: Synergy of innovation of seahorse, salmon farming triggers fishery industry upgrading in Shandong's Donggang District

The Donggang District Marine Development Bureau in east China's Shandong Province has successfully worked out innovative approaches of hatching and...

Xinhua Silk Road: China's Weihai Int'l Port Economic and Technological Dev't District sees single-day cross-border e-commerce exports exceed 300,000 parcels

Weihai International Logistics Park, located in Weihai International Port Economic and Technological Development District of Weihai City, east...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics