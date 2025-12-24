Xinhua Silk Road: Small navel oranges become big lever to boost ethnic county economy in Guangxi

BEIJING, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In navel orange bases in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, small oranges always represent the hope of fortune for fruit farmers in an ethnic county there.

For years, navel orange bases have been a vigorous lever for Fuchuan Yao Autonomous County where the navel orange bases sit, to grow modern agricultural parks to bolster rural economy.

In such navel orange bases, the county encouraged live streaming sales via JD.com, Douyin and other digital consumption platforms to integrate planting, supply and sales, helping certain bases generate daily sales of over 10,000 kilograms.

Via tailored logistic routes, the county is capable of next-day navel orange delivery to consumers in Guangxi and Guangdong Province and 3-day-long delivery to most Chinese cities and provinces.

E-commerce outlets are thus common sight in the 156 villages of the county, whose daily delivery volume of navel oranges since their maturity in this autumn averaged 30,000-plus parcels.

For fine operation of local navel orange industry, the county also introduced progressing schemes and cultivated 30-plus agricultural businesses, promoting navel orange sales both at home and in overseas markets including Canada and the UAE.

When the county also leveraged offline activities for marketing, visitor flows of China-ASEAN Expo, competitions including local marathon events and other navel orange picking festivals were turned into consumption data, making the locality the largest navel orange production base in Guangxi.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/348907.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road