Xinhua Silk Road: Spectacular local opera week continues to enliven traditional art in SW. China

When the 10th Yunnan Huadeng and Dian Opera Art Week drew to an end recently, people in Qujing City of Yunnan Province experienced again how the pivotal public cultural campaign enlivened traditional art in a modern way.

Staged in Luliang County of Qujing City, the art week presented to local citizens and tourists scores of short Huadeng Opera and Dian Opera programs, which are typical representatives of the traditional operas in Yunnan, briefly named as "Dian" in China.

Photo provided by the publicity department of CPC Qujing Municipal Committee shows the intangible cultural heritage marketplace during the 10th Yunnan Huadeng and Dian Opera Art Week.

For instance, some opera programs including "Welcoming guests in blossoms" were performed to exhibit the solidarity of local ethnic minorities in rural vitalization and others paid tribute to historical figures or heroes of the new era.

With a touching voice, skillful performance and delicate feeling expression, local people in Qujing City enjoyed both visual and aural feasts dedicated to bringing them the essence of local traditional Chinese culture.

While preserving classic factors and styles, these Huadeng Opera and Dian Opera performances renewed themselves with trendy stage designs and popular topics to come closer to people in mind.

Since its debut in 2005, the art week event has grown as a splendid platform to enable Huadeng Opera, Dian Opera and other folk art of Yunnan to flourish in this land full of ethnic culture heritages, said a local playwright-director.

During this year's art week, other Huadeng Opera and Dian Opera promotion activities were also held in Qujing City together with a series of local traditional opera and cultural performances to impress tourists with the unique local folk art.

In total, around 246,900 visitors spent 240 million yuan during their journeys to Luliang County, according to statistics from the culture and tourism bureau of Luliang County, saying that the art week served as an effective booster for spurring related consumption there.

An in-person experience of these operas in such a close distance is really exciting, said a tourist, hoping that more traditional Chinese operas and dramas can be found in communities and campuses in the future.

For years, the art week event has been one of the primary public cultural campaign brands in southwest China-located Yunnan Province and will continue to enrich the cultural life of local people with indigenous traditional folk art.

