Xinhua Silk Road: State Grid Yantai makes efforts to ensures power supply for major projects

BEIJING, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Staff of the State Grid Yantai Power Supply Company was working extra hours on the assembly of towers for the transmission line from Yanling to Weichai substation on October 9, in a bid to guarantee power supply to Weichai Yantai new energy power industry park.

The Weichai Yantai new energy power industry park, located in Fushan District, Yantai City, east China's Shandong Province, is an key R&D and manufacturing base covering the whole industrial chain for the power system of commercial new energy vehicles from battery, motor, electronic control, to electric drive assembly.

To ensure stable power supply, two power transmission lines have been established from Yanling substation and Fushan substation to the substation built in phase one of the Weichai FinDreams Battery project, creating a reliable dual power supply system.

So far, State Grid Yantai Power Supply Company has built 55 towers for the two routes with power lines stretching 15.2 kilometers. The accelerated construction is expected to bring stable and sufficient electricity supply to Weichai Yantai new energy power industry park in October.

During the construction, State Grid Yantai has organized weekly meetings on project progress for various professionals and made construction schedules tailored to customer needs, so as to ensure that the construction of transmission lines meets customer requirements. Meanwhile, it has comprehensively streamlined the power supply process and assisted users in completing more than 10 hidden danger rectifications.

Moreover, State Grid Yantai has established a major project service team this year to meet the electricity demand of major projects. By formulating a list of key projects, the company has acquired information on the electricity demand of 148 provincial key projects in the city for 2024. Based on the demand information, it can carry out early site surveys, make relevant plans and conduct engineering design work in advance, continuously improving its service.

Up to now, State Grid Yantai has successfully supplied power for 25 major projects, including Shandong Humon Smelting Co., Ltd. Next, the company will ensure timely power access for these projects, safeguarding the high-quality development of the local economy.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/342541.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road