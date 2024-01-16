Xinhua Silk Road: Tourists flood in seaside village to watch gathering swans at Rongcheng of E. China's Shandong

16 Jan, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal village of Yandunjiao in Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province, presenting a picturesque scene of "dancing snowflakes and soaring swans," has attracted a large number of visitors.

Photo shows beautiful scenery of Yandunjiao Village. (Provided by Publicity Department of CPC Rongcheng Municipal Committee)
Yandunjiao Village, located on the northeast coast of Lidao Town, is surrounded by the sea on three sides. With a coastline spanning over 7,000 meters, the village stands as one of the crucial habitats for swans and is renowned as the "Swan Village." From October until next April of every year, thousands of  swans migrate to this area from Siberia, Inner Mongolia, and other places.

The village has over 1,300 traditional residences commonly known as "seaweed houses," some with a history of 300 years. These houses, constructed with stone walls and thatched with seaweed, represent the distinctive dwellings of a fishing village along the coastline of eastern Shandong Province. 

Currently, these houses are popular homestays among tourists, offering an opportunity to experience local culture while enjoying the beauty of whooper swans. 

