Xinhua Silk Road: Transnational Mid-Autumn Festival gala held in Nanning boosts cultural exchanges between China, ASEAN countries

BEIJING, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4th Transnational Mid-Autumn Festival Gala was held in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on September 13, boosting cultural exchanges between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Photo shows Chinese and foreign youth sing together at the 4th Transnational Mid-Autumn Festival Gala held in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on September 13, 2024. (Pan Hao)

The event consists of three parts, and at the beginning of each part, the holographic projection technology was used to combine real scenery with virtual images and create scenarios such as the landscapes of ancient Nanning, the new image of today's Nanning, etc., leading the audience to experience the charm and development of Nanning, as well as the exchange and communication results of win-win cooperation and mutual learning of civilizations between China and ASEAN countries.

Singing and dancing, acrobatics, and other programs combining traditional Chinese cultural characteristics with distinct modern features were performed during the gala, composing a magnificent symphony of the fusion of ancient and modern Chinese culture.

International students and foreign friends from ASEAN countries also brought wonderful performances, conveying the joy of reunion and the glamour of cultural integration through singing. Chinese and foreign youth also sent Mid-Autumn Festival blessings with short videos at the gala.

Outside the venue of the gala, a fair featuring ancient styles was organized, providing mooncakes, lemon ducks, oil tea and other distinctive Guangxi and Nanning delicacies, as well as cultural experience of intangible cultural heritage skills and handicrafts, so as to make Chinese and foreign guests feel the enchantment of traditional Chinese culture and the unique humanistic charm of Nanning.

More than 250 foreign friends from 24 countries attended the fair for Mid-Autumn Festival celebration.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/342338.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road