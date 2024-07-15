Xinhua Silk Road: White porcelain show in Macao presents beauty of "Blanc de Chine" from Dehua County

BEIJING, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A white porcelain show dedicated to presenting the beauty of pure whiteness of porcelains made in Dehua County of Fujian Province commenced in an upscale hotel in Macao Special Administrative Region recently.

With nearly 100 classical works of state-level intangible cultural heritage inheritors being displayed, visitors can have a deeper sense of what "Blanc de Chine" or "white from China" represents.

Visitors are viewing the exhibits of the "beauty of pure whiteness"-themed white porcelain show in Macao Special Administrative Region on June 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Jinjia)

Boasting a long history of porcelain making, Dehua famed for its white porcelains featuring jade-like appearance, intricate carvings and pure whiteness once stood for a place producing white porcelains of the highest technical levels, reputed as "Blanc de Chine", around the world in Ming Dynasty (1368-1644).

As early as in Song Dynasty (960-1279) and Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368), porcelains from Dehua were the major goods for exporting along the ancient Maritime Silk Road and the show integrated the modern fashion preference and traditional oriental culture to embody the beauty of white porcelains.

By showcasing Portuguese food with household porcelain utensils, organizers of the white porcelain show went further in exploring a way of integrating cultural products with tourism.

Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) expressed her hopes for strengthening cooperation with Dehua County to explore more "culture plus tourism" modes to enable cultural tourism in the two localities.

Hong Yangxing, deputy head with the people's government of Dehua County said he hoped the white porcelain show could bring the beauty of Dehua white porcelain culture to more people.

Through signing of a memorandum of understanding, a local cultural tourism enterprise of Dehua County and representatives of the tourism sector of Macao vowed to leverage their respective cultural advantages to further foster related communication and cooperation.

The Dehua white porcelain show, which is staged in the hotel named Artyzen Grand Lapa Macau in Macao Special Administrative Region, will last until July 17.

