Xinhua Silk Road: Winter colors in east China's Longtan park

BEIJING, Jan. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter has its own full and natural palette in Longtan park, Xuecheng District in Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province.

With evergreen shrubs, the sidewalks are still covered with different shades of green, contrasted by the dots of red out of the red plum blossoms. The banks of the lake are lush with golden willows. The remains of lotus are resting over the ice, while below the surface fishes are having fun.

Photo shows the colorful winter scenary of Longtan park in Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo/Chen Hua)

In the park, every bit is as eye-catching and vigorous as other seasons.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/343984.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road