Xinjiang applies drone energized flushing and distribution line insulators in desert for the first time

URUMQI, China, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 29, State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd. successfully completed the energized flushing of UAV distribution line insulators in the desert area in Kashgar, marking Xinjiang's major technological breakthrough in using drones to maintain distribution lines.

Insulators are the core components of overhead distribution lines, which play a key role in electrical isolation. They can ensure that current is transmitted in a predetermined path, effectively prevent current from leaking to non-conductive parts, and avoid electric shock accidents and equipment damage. However, the Kashgar region is close to the Taklimakan Desert, and the seasonal sand climate is obvious, resulting in the easy accumulation of dust, saline and dirt on the insulator surface. These pollutants will form a conductive channel in a humid environment, which will reduce the insulation performance of the insulator. In serious cases, it will even cause the insulator to flash, causing the distribution line to trip and affect the reliability of the power supply.

In order to solve this problem, State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd. has independently developed a UAV live flushing device based on the characteristics of distribution lines and drone flight. The device fully insulated the UAV spiral arms, brackets and fuselage, and modified the spray gun to adapt it to the UAV infrared imaging device. After many insulation inspections, hydroelectricity tests and on-site climatic condition measurements, State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd. has successfully developed an energized flushing device suitable for overhead distribution lines, and further improved the operational safety and flexibility of drones by installing dual RTK antennas and obstacle avoidance radars.

In practical application, the UAV energized flushing device has shown significant advantages. Operators only need to stand remotely on the ground to complete the cleaning of the insulator, and the cleaning efficiency has been improved by 60%. In addition, the live flushing of UAVs also has the characteristics of flexible operation and less regional environmental restrictions, which greatly ensures the requirements of power supply reliability.

SOURCE State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd