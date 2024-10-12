Xinjiang Changji Electric Power Supply Company: Power "Inspections" Help Heating Companies Operate at Full Capacity

CHANGJI, China, Oct. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, as the 2024 heating season has commenced, to ensure residents enjoy clean and warm heating through the winter, on October 9th, members of the service team from the Xinjiang Changji Electric Power Supply Company, Wang Zhenpeng and Li Yong, visited the Xinjiang Huadian Changji Thermal Power Co., Ltd. located in Binhu town, Changji city. They conducted an "inspection" of the company's electrical equipment used for heating, providing specialized technical guidance on electrical safety.

Xinjiang Huadian Changji Thermal Power Co., Ltd. operates a facility with a capacity of four 300-megawatt condensing heating air-cooled coal-fired generator sets, supplying reliable heat to the urban area of Changji City and the surrounding 18 million square meters.

To ensure the safe and stable operation of electrical equipment in heating companies within its jurisdiction, State Grid Changji Electric Power Supply Company fully leverages its functional roles. It adopts a strategy of "policy guidance + follow-up advice", offering tailor-made services for each enterprise, dedicated to meeting the needs of the public.

"To cope with this year's weather changes, we have started heating services earlier for the residents. The electric power company promptly provided on-site technical guidance and inspected the lines and electrical equipment, ensuring the stable operation of our heating facilities. We are truly grateful!" said Li Wei, Deputy Director of the Production Technology Department at Xinjiang Huadian Changji Thermal Power Co., Ltd.

With the onset of the heating season, State Grid Changji Electric Power Supply Company has prioritized the stable electricity supply to heating companies as a critical public service task. They regularly organize service teams to inspect operational conditions of heat exchange stations and proprietary distribution transformers of heating companies. Additionally, they have intensified night and day patrols of the main supply lines to heating companies, increased the frequency of infrared temperature measurements, promptly eliminated various safety hazards, and through providing safety tips on electricity use and technical guidance to the heads of the production technology departments of heating companies, they ensure a safe and stable operation of the power supply system and prevent the occurrence of safety incidents.

