Xinjiang Changji Electric Power Supply Company: Precision and Convenience through AI-Assisted Customer Service

CHANGJI, China, Oct. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Whenever there's an electrical issue at home, there's no need to frantically search for customer service numbers anymore. Just post a message in our community WeChat group, and 'Jiangdian Assistant' will promptly relay the issue to the power company. A technician will be at your doorstep in no time—it's incredibly convenient!" On October 9th, Chen Li, a resident of the Xiangheju community in Hui Autonomous County, expressed her satisfaction in the community's WeChat group. The 'Jiangdian Assistant' AI robot quickly identified her message and forwarded it to the power management work group and the mobile phones of customer managers. In just ten minutes, the staff had addressed the issue and restored the power.

The 'Jiangdian Assistant' is an intelligent customer service robot developed by State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd. Based on semantic understanding technology and an intelligent knowledge base, it can autonomously recognize and address power-related queries within WeChat groups. "Since October 2023, we have been implementing this smart customer service robot. Once integrated into customer WeChat groups, it utilizes a multi-disciplinary data information base to carry out text recognition searches via WeChat, providing round-the-clock collection and feedback. It transitions from traditional manual monitoring to fully automated process management, effectively addressing the delayed feedback," explained Yang Bo, Deputy Director of the Customer Service Command Center. "Moreover, the robot also educates customers about electricity policies and safety, ensuring they have a comprehensive understanding of related services."

To reduce the radius of service, State Grid Changji Electric Power Supply Company has divided its jurisdiction across two cities, five counties, and two production and construction corps into 150 power supply service grids, encompassing 1,251 communities and 912,600 customers. The 'Jiangdian Assistant' AI robot is fully utilized across these grids to perform 24-hour detection and information dissemination, ensuring timely responses to customer issues.

To date, Xinjiang Changji Electric Power Supply Company has conducted 29,235 home visits through 'Jiangdian Assistant,' handling 39,001 queries related to power outages, bill payments, consultations, and more, improving customer satisfaction rates from 96.04% to 99.37%.

"We will continue to update and refine the 'Jiangdian Assistant' database and application scenarios, enhancing our guidance on online services for customers, and intensifying our efforts to push timely electrical maintenance information and power purchasing promotional activities of interest to customers," said Yang Bo.

