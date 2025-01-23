Xinjiang Turfan: Establishing a Comprehensive Wind Power Industry Chain to Become a Leading Power Supplier

TURFAN, China, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 23, the successful grid connection of the Xiaocaohu region's 805,000 kW wind power project brought the total installed capacity of wind power in the Turfan power network to 3.06 million kW. This milestone is expected to result in an annual electricity generation exceeding 6 billion KWH for the first time, making it the largest power supply within the Turfan power grid.

In recent years, leveraging its abundant wind resources, Turfan has installed a total of 20 million kilowatts of new energy capacity. This has attracted numerous wind power projects and introduced wind power equipment manufacturing enterprises capable of producing key components such as wind turbines, tower barrels, blades, and nacelle covers. Additionally, a 240,000 kW energy storage power station has been constructed to support these initiatives. Consequently, an initial industrial chain encompassing wind power equipment production, wind power generation, consumption, and energy storage has been established.

To promote the development of the wind power industry, State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company has implemented comprehensive measures including full-service support for wind power equipment enterprises applying for electricity demands, promoting green electricity and green certificate trading, enhancing the utilization rate of wind power, expanding the clean energy market, and boosting wind power consumption. These efforts have effectively facilitated the transformation of the energy consumption structure.

By the end of 2025, it is anticipated that Turfan will add an additional 2.25 million kilowatts of wind power installed capacity, bringing the total to 5.31 million kilowatts, accounting for 38.3% of the total installed power capacity. The wind power utilization rate is expected to remain above 94%, with energy storage capacity reaching 275,000 kilowatts, further advancing the region's green and low-carbon energy transition.

SOURCE State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company