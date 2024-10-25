Xinjiang Turfan: Focus on building a new energy base of ten million kilowatts

TURFAN, China, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 25th, Zhejiang Thermal Power Xinjiang Turfan Photothermal + Photovoltaic Integration Project 100 MW photothermal project successfully completed the assembly and installation of all the fixed-sun mirrors, marking an important step towards the construction of a new energy base of 10 million kilowatts in Turfan.

Turfan is known as "wind reservoir" and "fire continent", is the Xinjiang energy development "14th Five-Year Plan" planning wind power, solar photovoltaic power generation key development area. In recent years, through policy support, capital investment and technological innovation and other means, Turfan new energy industry has made great progress, a batch of new energy projects have taken root and blossomed.

Currently, Turfan City, new energy installed capacity of 3.835 million kilowatts, accounting for 54.9% of the total installed capacity of the Turfan Power Grid, has been filed in the new energy scale of more than 20 million kilowatts. 2024, Turfan has seven new energy projects to start construction, plans for 2026, the total installed capacity will reach 10 million kilowatts or more.

In order to improve the network structure, enhance the peak shifting capacity, the State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company ahead of the planning and new energy project construction supporting the 750 kV, 220 kV and other power grid project regulation, the work of regulation, accelerate the promotion of new energy supporting the construction of the project, help Turfan to ten million kilowatts of new energy bases to move forward.

