Xinjiang Turpan: First Autonomous Drone Inspection at a Substation

TURPAN, China, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 25th, at the 220 kV Jiaohe Substation operated by State Grid Turpan Power Supply Company, maintenance personnel initiated an autonomous drone inspection with the press of a remote control button. This event marked the first successful implementation of autonomous drone inspections within a substation.

The drone is equipped with an infrared thermometer, high-definition camera, GPS, and other data collection devices. It can precisely measure temperatures at critical parts of the substation equipment, such as disconnect switches and conductor clamps. It also performs high-definition recognition of equipment exteriors and meter readings, transmitting data back to the control center in real-time. By using autonomous drone patrols, the maintenance staff can identify subtle hazards and defects from high altitudes and conduct rapid emergency inspections under special circumstances, increasing efficiency by 65% compared to traditional inspections.

In the next phase, the State Grid Turpan Power Supply Company plans to explore new operational management models actively. They aim to adopt an efficient "three-dimensional" inspection mode that synergizes manual inspections, intelligent inspection robots, industrial video, and drones. This comprehensive approach will enhance meticulous inspections at substations and promote the digital upgrade of substations rated 35 kV and above, ensuring the safe and reliable operation of the power grid.

SOURCE State Grid Turpan Power Supply Company