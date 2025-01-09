Xinjiang's Key New Energy Project Successfully Commences Operation

TURFAN, China, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 9th, the 220 kV transmission project of the Turfan Fannan Boosting and Gathering Station was officially completed and commenced operation. This project is designed to meet the demand for transmitting 1 million kilowatts of wind power from Toksun County, with an expected annual addition of 1.8 billion kilowatt-hours of clean energy.

The wind power project, constructed by Guangdong Energy Group Xinjiang Co., Ltd., is a key initiative in Xinjiang's new energy sector. Upon reaching full capacity and connecting to the grid, this project will significantly advance Xinjiang's low-carbon transformation and contribute to building a green ecological system. It is estimated that the project will result in the equivalent of avoiding 225,000 tonnes of standard coal consumption and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 1.7892 million tonnes annually.

To ensure the seamless delivery of clean energy, State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company invested RMB 41.04 million to construct a new 22.5-kilometer transmission line and 64 towers. During the project implementation, Turfan Power Supply Company established a task force to streamline the grid connection process, provide professional technical guidance to wind power construction enterprises, and coordinate solutions to various challenges.

As a result, by the end of 2024, the new energy grid-connected installed capacity of the Turfan Power Grid reached 5.54 million kilowatt-hours, representing a year-on-year increase of 56.72%. By the end of 2025, it is anticipated that Turpan will add an additional 5.05 million kilowatt-hours of energy installation, bringing the total to over 10 million kilowatt-hours. This will further stimulate the development of the new electric power system and promote the low-carbon transformation of energy.

SOURCE State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company