Xinjiang's Turfan Unveils First Fully Liquid-Cooled Supercharging Station

TURFAN, China, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Turfan, a city in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, debuted its first fully liquid-cooled ultra-fast charging station at the Karez Folk Customs Park on November 18, 2024. Boasting an impressive charging speed of "one kilometer per second," the station is capable of serving ten electric vehicles (EVs) simultaneously, marking a significant advancement in charging convenience, efficiency, and comfort.

The facility is equipped with two 600-kilowatt fully liquid-cooled ultra-fast charging stacks and eight 250-kilowatt fast charging stacks. Its exceptional compatibility ensures support for all vehicle models within a charging range of 200 to 1000 volts, including popular brands such as Tesla, XPeng and Li. With a single charge success rate of up to 99%, the station provides a truly seamless "charge and go" experience.

In response to the national call for energy conservation and emission reduction, State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company has spearheaded infrastructure upgrades and service efficiency improvements to meet the growing needs of EV owners. With 209 charging stations and 1,093 charging stacks now in operation, the company has significantly reduced EV drivers' range anxiety and accelerated the green transformation of the transportation sector.

