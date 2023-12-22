XOX and UniComms Embark on a Groundbreaking Collaboration to Elevate the Digital Lifestyle of UCSI University Students

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XOX, a leading telecommunications provider, and UniComms International Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of UCSI Group, proudly announce their intent to collaborate on a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing the digital experience of higher education students in Malaysia. This initiative falls under the MySISWA Program, specifically targeting students from UCSI University.

From the left : Mr Ching Eu Earn (UNI COMMS Director), Mr James Thang (UCSI Group CIO), Professor Datuk Ir Ts Dr Puan Siti Hamisah (UCSI Group CEO & UCSI University VC), Mr Ng Kok Heng (XOX Group CEO), Mr Loh Boon Teong (XOX VP Commercial), Mr Tan Tai Liang (XOX CSO)

Following the resounding success of the 'MySISWA - Generasi Unlimited' product with Public Institutions of Higher Learning (IPTA), XOX and UniComms are expanding their horizons by introducing the revolutionary product to Private Higher Education Institutes (IPTS) for the first time. This landmark collaboration opens doors to the promotion of the MySISWA product, fully supported by the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE), fostering a new era of connectivity and digital empowerment for students.

The collaboration focuses on White Label Mobile Services, a comprehensive suite of services and products crafted and provided by XOX to UniComms. These services include voice, messaging (SMS), international roaming services, and data services, featuring a dedicated mobile plan adorned with UniComms patent.

As part of the collaboration framework, UniComms will initiate the promotion and sale of the 'MYSISWA - Generasi Unlimited' pack to UCSI students. This specially curated pack offers a plethora of benefits, including unlimited data, high-speed data, and unlimited calls. Aimed at alleviating the connectivity challenges faced by students, the 'MySISWA - Generasi Unlimited' pack ensures that students can seamlessly conduct research, complete assignments, attend online classes, and stream videos with no data limitations.

"We are excited about the opportunity to collaborate with UniComms and expand the reach of the 'MySISWA - Generasi Unlimited' product to UCSI University students," said Ng Kok Heng, Chief Executive Officer of XOX Berhad. "This strategic partnership reflects our commitment to providing unparalleled connectivity solutions and empowering the digital lifestyles of students across Malaysia."

This collaboration aligns with the shared vision of XOX and UniComms to revolutionize the higher education landscape by fostering a digital environment that enables students to thrive academically and socially.

About XOX Mobile

XOX MOBILE is an innovative company that strives to provide continuous digital solutions to users. XOX has won the "Best Telco of the Year – Best Data Package for Business Plan" and "Company of the Year" awards by the Mobile Business Excellence Awards (MBEA) in 2018. The company has redefined the industry by innovating products in line with the latest technological advances. XOX is committed to expanding its target potential users, covering local and global user segments and promoting the digital lifestyle to Malaysians.

