XPOVIO® Receives Reimbursement Approval in South Korea for a Second Multiple Myeloma Indication

- XPOVIO® is the first XPO1 inhibitor approved for reimbursement by South Korea's National Health Insurance Service (NHIS) for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma (MM).

- In South Korea, XPOVIO® has been approved for three indications across MM and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), and two of these approved indications have been included in the national reimbursement scheme.

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK) , a leading innovative, commercial-stage global biotech company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class medicines for autoimmune disease, solid tumors and hematological malignancies indications, announced that South Korea's National Health Insurance Service (NHIS) has approved the reimbursement of XPOVIO® (selinexor) in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma (MM) after one prior therapy. The reimbursement has taken effect on March 1, 2026. This marks the second XPOVIO® indication to be approved for reimbursement in South Korea.

As Antengene continues to expand its footprint across the Asia Pacific region, the Company remains committed to improving patient access to its innovative therapies. To date, XPOVIO® has been approved in South Korea for three indications in MM and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), both major hematological malignancies. Two of these indications have been approved for reimbursement, including XPOVIO® in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory MM (R/R MM) who have received at least four prior therapies, as well as the newly reimbursed indication. With expanded reimbursement coverage, XPOVIO® is expected to benefit a broader patient population and further contribute to the management of hematological malignancies in South Korea.

With a novel mechanism of action, XPOVIO® is the world's first approved orally-available, selective XPO1 inhibitor. XPOVIO® has already been approved in ten countries and regions in APAC, and has been included in the national insurance schemes in five of these markets (the mainland of China, Taiwan market, Australia, Singapore and South Korea). Moving forward, Antengene will continue to pursue broader access for XPOVIO® across APAC markets.

Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK) is a global, R&D-driven, commercial-stage biotech company focused on developing first-in-class/best-in-class therapeutics for diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Its pipeline spans from preclinical to commercial stages and includes several in-house discovered programs, including ATG-022 (CLDN18.2 ADC), ATG-037 (oral CD73 inhibitor), ATG-101 (PD-L1 × 4-1BB bispecific antibody), and ATG-042 (oral PRMT5-MTA inhibitor).

Antengene has also developed AnTenGager™, a proprietary T cell engager 2.0 platform featuring "2+1" bivalent binding for low expressing targets, steric hindrance masking, and proprietary CD3 sequences with fast on/off kinetics to minimize cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and enhance efficacy. These characteristics support the platform's broad applicability across autoimmune disease, solid tumors and hematological malignancies, with programs targeting CD19 x CD3 (ATG-201 for B cell-related autoimmune diseases), CDH6 x CD3 (ATG-106 for ovarian cancer and kidney cancer), ALPPL2 x CD3 (ATG-112 for gynecologic tumors and non-small cell lung cancer), LY6G6D x CD3 (ATG-110 for microsatellite-stable colorectal cancer), GPRC5D x CD3 (ATG-021 for multiple myeloma), LILRB4 x CD3 (ATG-102 for acute myeloid leukemia and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia) and FLT3 x CD3 (ATG-107 for acute myeloid leukemia).

To date, Antengene has obtained 32 investigational new drug (IND) approvals in the U.S. and Asia, and obtained new drug application (NDA) approvals in 10 Asia Pacific markets. Its lead commercial asset, XPOVIO® (selinexor), is approved in the Mainland of China, Taiwan China, Hong Kong China, Macau China, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Australia, and has been included in the national insurance schemes in five of these markets (Mainland of China, Taiwan China, Australia, South Korea and Singapore).

