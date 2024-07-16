XPPen Announces Participation in SMASH! 2024 with Exciting New Release

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The world-leading digital art innovation brand XPPen is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming 2024 SMASH! convention. XPPen will be showcasing innovative product lineups, and the highly anticipated new release, the Deco 640.

SMASH!2024 Booth ID 517

SMASH! Anime Convention is an annual event that attracts anime enthusiasts and seasoned creators alike. It features an Artist Market, an expanding gaming section, and various activities. This year, SMASH! is scheduled for July 20 to 21, 2024, at the ICC Sydney Exhibition Center. XPPen is honored to participate and enjoy this exciting event with global enthusiasts, and also bring an exclusive offer of up to 41% off.

At SMASH!, XPPen is proud to present its innovative product lineups, including the eagerly awaited Magic Drawing Pad, the Artist Pro 16 (Gen 2), and the unreleased Deco 640. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience with these cutting-edge devices and be among the first to explore the new Deco 640. XPPen warmly invites all attendees to discover the allure of our advanced technology and embark on a journey of boundless creativity.

The Magic Drawing Pad, launched in January, has been highly acclaimed for its blend of professional drawing features and portability, enabling creators to draw on the go. Paired with the X3 Pro Pencil, featuring 16K pressure levels, it offers a precise and fluent experience with its paper-like X-Paper display. At this convention, XPPen will unveil the Deco 640, the first drawing tablet with 16K pressure sensitivity, featuring a sleek, lightweight design, a 6-inch working area, and eight customizable shortcut keys. Affordable and user-friendly, the Deco 640 is ideal for beginners, embodying XPPen's commitment to fostering unlimited creative expression.

An exciting lineup of interactive activities awaits attendees at the XPPen booth. Visitors can engage in live demonstrations and participate in an on-site art contest designed to spark creativity. The drawing contest invites participants to depict comic characters in everyday scenarios, such as shopping, partying, cooking, or petting a cat. Contestants will have 10 minutes to create their artwork, which they can then photograph and share on Instagram by tagging @xppen.anz and sending a direct message with their entry to @xppen.anz. Attractive prizes, including the Artist 10 2nd, Deco L, and Deco Fun XS, will be awarded to the top entries. This is a unique opportunity for artists to showcase their talent and win exclusive XPPen products.

Exclusive deals will be available at SMASH!, offering discounts of up to 41% off. For those unable to attend the event, special offers can still be accessed by visiting our AU official store https://bit.ly/4cZEcNR from July 21 to August 4. Use the code [smash05] for an additional 5% off your purchase.

Follow us on Instagram @xppen.anz to stay tuned for more updates and surprises. We eagerly anticipate welcoming you at SMASH! and sharing our passion for innovative creative technology.

