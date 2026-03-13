XtalPi Holdings Limited to Announce 2025 Annual Results on March 25, 2026

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XtalPi Inc.

13 Mar, 2026, 20:01 CST

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XtalPi Holdings Limited ("XtalPi", or the "Company") (HKEX: 2228), a leading global technology company in integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics for drug and materials discovery, announced that it will report its annual results for the full year ended December 31, 2025 on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, after the Hong Kong market closes.

The Company will hold a conference call in Chinese with English simultaneous interpretation at 7:00 PM Hong Kong/Beijing Time on March 25, 2026 (7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on the same day). Details for the conference call are as follows:

For Chinese original audio channel:

Online Registration Link: https://s.comein.cn/cwi78hst

Alternatively, participants may access the conference call by dialing the following numbers:

Mainland China:

+86-4001510269

International:

+86-1021377168

Hong Kong, China:

+852-51089680

Taiwan, China:

+886-277083288

United States:

+1-2087016888

Password:

040763



The replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.xtalpi.com/en/investor-relations.

For English simultaneous interpretation channel:

Online Registration Link: https://s.comein.cn/7jmvczxy

About XtalPi

XtalPi Holdings Limited (XtalPi, 2228.HK) was founded in 2015 by three physicists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). It is an innovative R&D platform powered by quantum physics, artificial intelligence, and robotics. By integrating first-principles calculations, AI algorithms, high-performance cloud computing, and standardized automation systems, XtalPi provides digital and intelligent R&D solutions for companies in the pharmaceutical, materials science, agricultural technology, energy, new chemicals, and cosmetics industries.

Investor Relations Contact:

In China:

XtalPi Holdings Limited
Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: [email protected]

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE XtalPi Inc.

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