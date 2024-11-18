XTEP Debuts the 1st Mono Store in Malaysia with 160X Collection and Thousands of Local Runners Join XTEP Running Club

A key highlight of the opening was the official launch of the XTEP Running Club (XRC) in Malaysia, designed to inspire more people to embrace running. Thousands of local runners have joined the club. With pre-registrations already surpassing 2,000, this not only reflects the trust in the XTEP brand and products but also underscores the widespread passion for sports and health among Malaysians.

As part of the opening event, XTEP also invited three key opinion leaders (KOLs) and 15 elite runners to the new store and shared the brand and the significance of its X logo. XTEP's entry into the Malaysian market was driven by the strong demand among local consumers for high-value sports products. In response, XTEP launched several competitive products, with the 160X standing out for its exceptional performance, making it the top choice for elite runners. Local champion runners praised the 160X collection, and it has quickly become a bestseller, even selling out on the first day. This success clearly demonstrates the market's strong recognition for the product.

XTEP's success in the running shoe sector is supported by substantial investments in its technology research center. The recent introduction of the groundbreaking Golden Carbon Plate technology has set a new industry standard, enhancing XTEP's leadership in the running shoe market and significantly improving the running experience.

As XTEP's brand influence continues to grow, the company plans to expand its presence in the Malaysian market with a broader product lineup. Committed to innovation, XTEP aims to launch more cutting-edge products and organize various running events to promote a healthy lifestyle, embodying the spirit of "Run the World, Step With XTEP."

For more information, please visit XTEP's Malaysian Facebook page.

About XTEP

XTEP Group, one of the leading sports brands in China, was founded in 1987 and officially established as the brand XTEP in 2001. The Group was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on June 3, 2008 (01368.hk). In 2019, the Group started its internationalization strategy, incorporating Saucony, Merrell, K•SWISS, and Palladium to become a leading international sports group with multiple sports brands.

