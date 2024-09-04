XTEP Launches 160X 6.0 series, Redefining Speed and Stability in Professional Racing Shoes

XIAMEN, China, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XTEP, a renowned sports brand, has officially launched its newest racing shoe, the 160X 6.0 series, as part of its running shoe lineup. Emphasizing propulsion and shock absorption as key performance features, the shoe ensures that runners feel both fast and stable.

At the recent Paris Olympics, the 160X 6.0 PRO showcased its exceptional performance, setting a new benchmark for Chinese athlete Wu Xiangdong with China's fastest Olympic marathon finish time of 2 hours 12 minutes 34 seconds. This debut marked the shoe's international launch and highlighted its impressive performance in the racing scene.

The upgraded 160X 6.0 PRO features the innovative XTEP ACE midsole technology with the industry's first Shot-Molded Foam. This technology provides stronger rebound, lightness and perfectly balanced density, giving runners a strong sense of rebound with every step. The new GT700 Golden Carbon Plate, reinforced with PI fibers, is about 20% lighter than a standard carbon plate of the same structural strength, and the tensile strength of the PI fibers reaches up to 3.5GPa. The shoe delivers exceptional forefoot propulsion efficiency and a 9.9% enhancement in propulsion, offering runners unparalleled speed, stability, and power.

Crafted with custom Jacquard Fabric, the shoe prioritizes lightness, flexibility, and breathability, ensuring an optimal and comfortable running experience. Weighing a mere 178.8g in size 40, 9.2g lighter than previous generation, the 160X 6.0 sets a new standard for lightweight performance footwear.

Developing a top-tier professional racing shoe involves a prolonged cycle and continuous R&D investment. XTEP's commitment to running and focus on technological advancements have solidified its industry leadership. Currently, six running shoe series are available from the Xtep Champion family, including the 160X 6.0 MONXTER, 160X 6.0 Pro, 160X 6.0, 260X, 360X, and UltraFast 5.0 models. This range caters extensively to both elite athletes and everyday runners, ensuring every level of runner finds their perfect fit.

About XTEP

Xtep Group, one of the leading sports brands in China, was founded in 1987 and officially established as the brand XTEP in 2001. The Group was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on June 3, 2008 (01368.hk). In 2019, the Group started its internationalization strategy, incorporating Saucony, Merrell, K-Swiss, and Palladium to become a leading international sports group with multiple sports brands.

For more about XTEP, please visit https://en.xtep.com/

