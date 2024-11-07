XTEP's First Mono Store in Malaysia Comes to Puchong

PUCHONG, Malaysia, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XTEP, a renowned sports brand known for its slogan "Experience the Difference", announced that its first mono store in Malaysia is set to open its doors to customers for a soft opening on 6th November. With the official grand opening scheduled for 17th November, XTEP's inaugural sport hub in Malaysia is dedicated to serving those who love sports and staying active, bringing its latest athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories designed for greater performance and comfort.

This is the reference, the official opening time is 17th November This is the reference, the official opening time is 17th November

The new XTEP store will be located in the IOI Mall Puchong, a mega-scale shopping destination that spans over a million square feet. Its location offers excellent accessibility for shoppers from Puchong, Shah Alam, Putrajaya, Sunway, and Subang, making it an ideal spot for XTEP to introduce its brand to the Malaysian market. With customer needs in mind, XTEP's Malaysian outlet offers footwear and apparel specifically designed for athletes who require superior performance and quality as well as fashion-focused customers who prioritize style and comfort. At the core of XTEP's offerings is the running category, highlighted by the slogan "Run the world, step with XTEP." Central to this category is XTEP's innovative carbon plate technology, a feature specifically integrated into our shoe products. This cutting-edge technology empowers athletes to break their personal bests and significantly enhances their performance in competitions. Beyond its latest sports-centric collections, the store also offers a versatile selection of XTEP sneakers, perfect for both athletic pursuits and everyday wear, delivering premium products that blend functionality with fashion.

The apparel section will highlight XTEP's latest running and cross-training collections along with lifestyle options, catering to consumers with dual needs for everyday wear and athletic functionality. Featured lineups will include series crafted with comfortable fabrics, complemented by high-tech materials that empower wearers to unlock their active potential.

To celebrate the grand opening on 17th November, XTEP will host an opening ceremony, bringing together running clubs, business partners, and mall representatives to mark the special occasion. Local running teams will also be invited to visit the store and participate in a membership registration ceremony for local running clubs and runners. Additionally, from 17th to 24th November, the entire store will offer a 20% discount, making it the perfect time to explore our offerings and join the celebration.

Stay tuned and please visit XTEP Malaysian Facebook for more information.

About XTEP

XTEP Group, one of the leading sports brands in China, was founded in 1987 and officially established as the brand XTEP in 2001. The Group was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on June 3, 2008 (01368.hk). In 2019, the Group started its internationalization strategy, incorporating Saucony, Merrell, K•SWISS, and Palladium to become a leading international sports group with multiple sports brands.

SOURCE Xtep