Xunce Unveils TokenOS Operating System TokenONE, Igniting the Industrial Revolution of the "Token Factory"

SHENZHEN, China, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 25, Xunce (3317.HK) globally unveiled the TokenOS operating system TokenONE. With tokens as its core asset unit, it builds an industrial production system that transforms raw data into high-value scenario-specific tokens, directly addressing the bottleneck of data scarcity in enterprise scenarios and ushering in a "Token Factory" style industrial revolution.

A New Operating System for the AI Era

As the next-generation operating system for the AI-native era—following Windows in the PC era and iOS/Android in the mobile internet era—TokenONE features ten key highlights, including support for multiple computing power platforms and market-leading large models. It drives the transformation of enterprise data into data Tokens that can be directly invoked by models, enabling each Token to directly drive business decisions, making large model outputs measurable.

"9+5" Enables Scalable Token Factories

Through nine key stages and five core processes, TokenONE transforms enterprises' "dormant data" into AI "high-energy fuel", achieving data tokenization. This upgrades data processing from a "handicraft workshop" to large-scale, industrial-grade output that is replicable, scalable, and auditable.

TokenONE provides clients with standardized scenario-based tokens, it also supplies large-scale, vertical-specific data to large-model vendors; furthermore, it establishes a benchmark for"token production" across the entire AI industry, ensuring that AI can deliver tangible value.

Building Scenario-Based Token Factories Across Thousands of Industries

Moving forward, Xunce will continue to expand upon the TokenONE infrastructure, partnering with industry leaders to build vertical scenario "Token factories" covering high-value sectors such as healthcare, high-end manufacturing, finance, and energy and power, ensuring that the industrial-scale capability of data tokenization permeates every key industry.

In terms of business models, Xunce has introduced a pay-as-you-go pricing model for tokens, deeply aligning with clients' business value. Market data is already validating the explosive potential of this model. In April 2026, Xunce's Token call ARR grew by 300% quarter-over-quarter, with the goal of increasing the proportion of Token-based revenue to 20–30% by year-end.

Xunce's TokenONE is defining the foundational rules of the AI era—starting from real-world industry scenarios, connecting technical resources through data, and enabling the large-scale deployment of scenario-based Token factories. As more vertical industry Token factories are implemented, Xunce is poised to grow into a leading force driving the practical application of AI.

SOURCE Xunce