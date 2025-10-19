Yaber Expands Its Global Footprint -- Now Available at JB Hi-Fi Across Australia

YABER TECHNOLOGIES CO., LIMITED

20 Oct, 2025

SYDNEY, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaber, a pioneer of entertainment projectors, now announces its official entry into JB Hi-Fi, one of Australia's largest home entertainment retailers. This marks another milestone in Yaber's global expansion, bringing its award-winning projectors to more homes and families across Australia and strengthening the brand's growing presence throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

Yaber Now Available at JB Hi-Fi Across Australia
Yaber Now Available at JB Hi-Fi Across Australia

Starting today, Yaber's best-selling models are available both online and in-store at JB Hi-Fi locations nationwide. Whether it's a high-end laser projector or a portable model, Yaber's product lineup at JB Hi-Fi offers a premium entertainment solution for every lifestyle and space.

  • T1 Pro – Yaber's latest model, powered by exclusive TurboSonic™ acoustic technology. Weighing only 1.25 kg, it features a sleek unibody cylinder design and a gimbal stand with 180° rotation, delivering both elegance and versatility.
  • L2 Plus – A bright, smart, and family-friendly projector with Sound by JBL and Netflix certification, ideal for home theatres and children's learning.
  • T2 Plus – Compact and battery-powered, offering up to 2.5 hours of video playback. Its handle-to-stand design makes it easy to project anywhere, perfect for outdoor movie nights or travel adventures.
  • K3 – A flagship model that combines brilliant brightness with powerful dual 18W JBL speakers, featuring Google TV integration to deliver an immersive audio-visual experience. The K3 Pro model adds a matching subwoofer for a true theatre experience.
  • K300s – The ultimate triple-laser projector, capable of projecting a 100-inch display from just 9 inches away. Compact, minimalist, and recognised with multiple international design and innovation awards.

With a steadfast commitment to excellence, Yaber continues to push the boundaries of audiovisual innovation while staying true to its mission of redefining home entertainment through design, technology, and accessibility. Experience it today — available now online and in-store at JB Hi-Fi.

