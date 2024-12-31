Yadea hits 100 million units in global sales, with the new announcement of global ambassador Dylan Wang

BEIJING, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yadea (01585.HK), the world's leading electric two-wheeler brand, has reached an extraordinary milestone, surpassing 100 million global sales of electric two-wheelers. Alongside this remarkable achievement, Yadea officially announced Dylan Wang as its global brand ambassador. These important moments mark a new era and a new height in Yadea's development.

Since its inception, Yadea has been committed to promoting green transportation through innovative technology and a diversified product lineup. By serving over 100 million users worldwide and being global No.1 in sales volume for 7 consecutive years, Yadea has successfully built a robust global presence. Yadea places users at the center of its operations, embracing its mission of "Providing a wonderful journey for global users." Driven by a deep understanding of young consumers, the company has launched a series of electric two-wheelers that are highly popular among younger generations, further enhancing its appeal and relevance in the market.

In addition to its rich product lineup, Yadea's products are equipped with a variety of intelligent features, such as smart unlocking, App-controlled functionality, and GPS tracking. These advanced technologies enhance the user experience and demonstrate Yadea's commitment to innovation in the electric two-wheeler industry.

Yadea announced Dylan Wang, a top-tier actor and pop culture star, as its new global brand ambassador, reflecting its goal of connecting with younger consumers. Dylan Wang's energetic image, rising popularity, and influence among younger audiences align perfectly with Yadea's youthful, innovative, and dynamic brand vision. This partnership aims to strengthen Yadea's appeal to younger generations and inspire a deeper emotional connection with its target audience.

As a global leader in short and medium-distance travel brands, Yadea has consistently prioritized user needs while embracing innovation and practical technology. By blending advanced products with personalized experience, Yadea continues to deliver convenient, efficient, and eco-friendly transportation solutions, reinforcing its leadership in the electric two-wheeler industry and shaping a smarter, greener future for global mobility!

SOURCE Yadea