Yahoo Finance Unveils Impressive Speaker Lineup for "Yahoo! Finance Invest - Beyond Borders: Collaborating for Financial Excellence" on November 14th

Chairman of M+ Bernard Charnwut Chan; Legislative Council Member Duncan Chiu; Head of Financial Services and Fintech of InvestHK King Leung; Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC Patrick Lau Among Those Taking the Stage

HONG KONG, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yahoo Finance, the world's leading financial information platform, announced the highly-anticipated return of its annual flagship event for investors under the new branding Yahoo! Finance Invest. Taking place on November 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m HKT, this virtual conference, themed "Beyond Borders: Collaborating for Financial Excellence", will be livestreamed to investors worldwide. It will cover a diverse range of hot topics, including the transformative potential of technology and AI, emerging startups in various industries, advancement in fintech, and the opportunities arising from the Greater Bay Area (GBA).

Esteemed business leaders and distinguished speakers from around the globe will grace the virtual stage, offering their insights on investment and technology trends. Among the notable speakers are: Bernard Charnwut Chan, GBM, GBS, JP., Chairman of M+ Museum Ltd, Duncan Chiu, Legislative Council Member, Technology & Innovation Constituency, Cathy Jiang, Partner of Tax and China Business Advisory Services of PwC, Vivien Khoo, Chairwoman & Co-founder of Asia Crypto Alliance, Alvin Kwock, Co-Founder of OneDegree Group, Gary Liu, Co-Founder & CEO of Terminal 3, King Leung, Head of Financial Services and Fintech of InvestHK, Irene Lee, Head of Retail, Fintech and Private Wealth Management Compliance, Huatai Financial Holdings (Hong Kong), Michael Lee, Chief Operations Officer of FWD Hong Kong & Macau, Patrick Lau, Deputy Executive Director of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council and Andini Makosinski, inventor, writer and global keynote speaker.

"We are delighted to announce the return of our premier event for global investors, now rebranded as the 'Yahoo! Finance Invest' for this year. Our aim is to empower investors and wealth managers to navigate the opportunities and challenges arising from recent economic changes in the APAC region. By doing so, we aim to instill confidence in their investment decisions as we move forward into 2024," said Pete Wong, GM of Asia Yahoo.

Building upon the success of its previous All Markets Summits, Yahoo! Finance Invest sharpens its focus on delivering actionable ideas that investing audiences can apply to their decision-making as the new year approaches. The conference will bring together top business leaders and newsmakers to share their valuable insights.

WHEN & WHERE: The event takes place on Tuesday, November 14th at hk.finance.yahoo.com/splash/yahooinvest2023. Virtual attendees can tune in at 9:45 a.m. HKT for pre-event programming. The livestream will begin promptly at 10:00 a.m. HKT.

WHO:

Bernard Charnwut Chan, GBM, GBS, JP., Chairman of M+ Museum Ltd

Chairman of M+ Museum Ltd Duncan Chiu, Legislative Council Member, Technology & Innovation Constituency

Legislative Council Member, Technology & Innovation Constituency Cathy Jiang, Partner of Tax and China Business Advisory Services of PwC

Partner of Tax and China Business Advisory Services of PwC Vivien Khoo , Chairwoman & Co-founder of Asia Crypto Alliance

Chairwoman & Co-founder of Asia Crypto Alliance Alvin Kwock, Co-Founder of OneDegree Group

Co-Founder of OneDegree Group Gary Liu, Co-Founder and CEO of Terminal 3

Co-Founder and CEO of Terminal 3 King Leung, Head of Financial Services and Fintech of InvestHK

Head of Financial Services and Fintech of InvestHK Irene Lee, Head of Retail, Fintech and Private Wealth Management Compliance, Huatai Financial Holdings ( Hong Kong )

Head of Retail, Fintech and Private Wealth Management Compliance, Huatai Financial Holdings ( ) Michael Lee, Chief Operations Officer of FWD Hong Kong & Macau

Chief Operations Officer of FWD Hong Kong & Patrick Lau, Deputy Executive Director of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council

Deputy Executive Director of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council Andini Makosinski, inventor, writer and global keynote speaker

The full guest lineup and agenda can be found here .

HOW TO WATCH: Yahoo Finance Invest will be available to watch on Yahoo Homepage, Yahoo Finance or the Yahoo Finance app. Highlights from the event will also be available on demand on Yahoo Finance , YouTube and Facebook.

About Yahoo

Yahoo is a global media and tech company that connects people to their passions. We reach nearly 900 million people around the world, bringing them closer to what they love—from finance and sports, to shopping, gaming and news—with the trusted products, content and tech that fuel their day. For partners, we provide a full-stack platform for businesses to amplify growth and drive more meaningful connections across advertising, search and media. To learn more, please visit yahooinc.com .

SOURCE Yahoo Finance