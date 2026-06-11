Yakult Singapore Introduces First New Flavour in 46 Years

Same trusted probiotic goodness, now available in a refreshing peach flavour in Singapore

SINGAPORE, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans of Yakult Singapore can now enjoy the premium probiotic cultured drink in a new peach flavour, the brand's first new flavour launch in Singapore since flavoured Yakult was introduced in 1980.

The new flavour brings a fresh twist to Yakult's iconic probiotic cultured drink while maintaining the same trusted probiotics and nutritional profile, providing consumers with a more enjoyable and accessible way to support their gut health on a daily basis. Available in both single 5-bottle packs and assorted flavour packs (5-bottle and family pack), each bottle contains 10 billion live Lacticaseibacillus paracasei strain Shirota™ (LcS), Yakult's unique probiotic strain backed by decades of scientific research and proven to reach the intestines alive, increasing beneficial bacteria and supporting digestive health.

The launch reflects Yakult Singapore's efforts to evolve its product range alongside changing consumer tastes and the growing interest in gut health and wellness. Created for both younger consumers and families, the new peach flavour offers a refreshing taste experience that complements modern lifestyles and wellness routines. As part of this update, Yakult Singapore will also be phasing out its orange flavour.

"Yakult has been a part of Singaporeans' daily lives for more than four decades, and the launch of our new peach flavour marks an exciting chapter for Yakult Singapore as we continue to keep the brand fresh and relevant," said Mr. Sunami Masaaki, Managing Director of Yakult Singapore. "We hope this latest offering gives both longtime fans and new customers more reasons to make Yakult a part of their everyday routines."

Yakult's new peach flavour will be available via home delivery from 1 July 2026 in both 5-bottle packs and assorted flavour packs (5-bottle and family pack), and at supermarkets and retail stores islandwide from 6 July 2026, with prices starting from S$3.50.

Notes to editor:

Yakult's peach flavour is Nutrigrade D and is halal-certified in Singapore.

Social media: Follow Yakult Singapore on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and tag #YakultSG and #YakultSingapore.

About Yakult

Yakult was first introduced to Singaporeans in 1979 with the incorporation of Yakult Singapore in 1978. Although Yakult Singapore started humbly in three containers at Hillview Avenue, it operates today from a multi-million dollar ultra-modern plant at Senoko Avenue. As Yakult is produced daily, our customers can be assured of the highest quality and freshness of Yakult sold in Singapore. Yakult Singapore perseveres to continue its healthy journey to spread to all people in Singapore the benefits of its unique probiotic, L. paracasei strain Shirota™, along with the principles of Shirota-ism.

SOURCE Yakult Singapore