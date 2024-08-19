Yantai, Shandong: Providing more convenient charging services for tourists

YANTAI, China, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the scorching summer, Yangma Island in Muping District, Yantai City, Shandong Province, is experiencing a peak tourism season. On this beautiful island, tourists are choosing green travel and driving electric bikes to enjoy the fairyland coast. Recently, the last dual gun DC charging station in the entire district was put into operation at Wuning Power Supply Station of Mouping District Power Supply Company of State Grid Yantai City. The charging stations have achieved full coverage in every township, providing strong support for electric vehicle services in rural areas.

In recent years, China's new energy vehicle industry has developed rapidly, and the sales of electric vehicles have continued to rise. To meet the green travel needs of tourists and residents, State Grid Yantai Muping District Power Supply Company actively fulfills its social responsibility and vigorously promotes the construction of charging piles. The dual gun charging station put into operation this time has a small footprint, fast charging speed, and can provide charging services for two electric vehicles at the same time.

As a national 4A level tourist attraction, Yangma Island attracts a large number of tourists for vacation every year. The full coverage of charging stations this time will provide tourists with more convenient charging services and help promote green travel. It is reported that State Grid Yantai Muping District Power Supply Company has built more than 30 charging piles in Muping District, covering all towns and villages.

During the construction of charging stations, State Grid Yantai Muping District Power Supply Company closely integrated local conditions, optimized the planning and layout of charging infrastructure, and enhanced the support and guarantee capabilities of rural power grids. Explore and innovate the demonstration mode of "photovoltaic+charging" rural charging services, and promote the "one-time operation" of residential charging piles. Construct 12 intelligent integration demonstration stations for electric buses to help achieve seamless electric bus connectivity in every village in the entire district. A number of important power grid reinforcement projects have been completed and put into operation, significantly enhancing the power supply guarantee capability and safe operation level of the power grid, effectively meeting the grid connection needs of charging infrastructure in rural areas. In the first half of the year, Muping District Power Supply Company completed the connection of 501 new energy charging piles with a capacity of 13000 kilowatts, an increase of 218.55% compared to the same period last year.

As of now, the power supply department in Yantai has built a total of 289 electric vehicle charging stations and 1298 charging piles, covering 14 counties and cities in Yantai, achieving full coverage of charging stations in counties and townships, and annual charging capacity exceeding 70 million kilowatt hours. State Grid Yantai Power Supply Company will continue to increase the construction of charging stations, improve the quality of charging services, and create a favorable environment for the development of the electric vehicle industry. At the same time, we will strengthen cooperation with relevant departments, promote the coordinated development of the upstream and downstream of the electric vehicle industry chain, and contribute to the new energy vehicle industry.

SOURCE State Grid Yantai Power Supply Company