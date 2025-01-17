YCH Group and Sime Darby Property Form Strategic Collaboration to Explore Logistics Infrastructure

GEORGETOWN, Malaysia, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On 16 January 2025, Singapore's leading logistics and supply chain company, YCH Group, has entered into a strategic partnership with Malaysia's premier property developer, Sime Darby Property Berhad (Sime Darby Property). The collaboration, formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), seeks to explore industrial and logistics development in Malaysia and builds on both parties' unique and complementary strengths. This represents a significant step in advancing the ASEAN Smart Logistics Network (ASLN), an innovative initiative led by YCH Group to develop interconnected smart logistics hubs throughout ASEAN, enhancing regional connectivity and fostering innovation.

From Left to Right: Daniel Lee Hoong Lau, General Manager of Sime Darby Property, Aurelia Lee, Chief Operating Officer, Investment & Asset Management, Tan Sri Nazir Razak, Chairman of ASEAN-BAC Malaysia and Founding Partner of Iklhas Capital, Dr Robert Yap, Executive Chairman of YCH Group, and Ryan Yap, Country General Manager of Malaysia, YCH Group.

At the heart of this collaboration is the development of YCH's flagship facility in Bandar Bukit Raja. With a RM 500 million investment by YCH, the state-of-the-art logistics hub will be modelled after YCH's iconic Supply Chain City® in Singapore, which features YCH's patented Fusionaris® system – a seamless fusion of an Automated Storage Retrieval System (ASRS) and ramp-up warehouse integrated solution. Complementing the ASRS are advanced inventory management technologies such as real-time warehouse management system, inventory-counting drones, and automated mobile robots (AMR). Together, these technologies form an integrated logistics ecosystem that enables optimised logistics management, enhances operational scalability and creates infinite possibilities, setting new benchmarks for modern logistics infrastructure across Malaysia.

Sustainability is a central focus of this partnership. YCH and Sime Darby Property are committed to developing eco-friendly logistics and industrial facilities that adhere to international ESG standards. These facilities will integrate renewable energy systems, sustainable waste management practices, and environmentally responsible operations, aligning with both companies' net-zero goals and addressing the growing global demand for sustainable logistics solutions.

This strategic collaboration aims to unlock new opportunities in high-growth ASEAN markets by establishing a network of interconnected logistics hubs in strategic locations. The initiative will facilitate seamless trade across the region, attract foreign investment, and strengthen ASEAN's position as a competitive trade bloc within the global economy. The Bandar Bukit Raja facility will serve as a pivotal node in this expansive network, bridging regional and international trade flows while aligning with the SuperPort™ concept.

Mr Ryan Yap, Country General Manager of Malaysia, YCH Group, commented on the significance of this partnership: "This collaboration reflects our commitment to shaping Malaysia as a key logistics hub in the global economy. By developing and connecting strategic nodes through the ASEAN Smart Logistics Network, we are laying the foundation for seamless trade, innovation, and sustainable growth across the region. We hope that this partnership with Sime Darby Property will not only enhance connectivity but also position Malaysia as a driver of global trade."

By combining YCH's expertise in logistics with Sime Darby Property's extensive experience in property development, this collaboration aims to establish an advanced logistics ecosystem that seamlessly integrates ASEAN economies into the global supply chain. While still in its exploratory phase, this strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in Malaysia's logistics connectivity, promising enhanced efficiency, sustainability, and integration between YCH's assets across the region and beyond.

About YCH Group

YCH Group is Singapore's leading homegrown end-to-end supply chain solutions provider, with a presence in over 100 cities across the Asia Pacific. YCH focuses on boosting productivity and sustainability for its customers with its proprietary best-in-class suite of award-winning solutions across industries such as fast-moving consumer goods, electronics, chemical and healthcare, cold chain logistics, and e-Commerce. A strong proponent of innovation, YCH is recognised for its 7PL™ approach in seamlessly integrating supply chain strategy with execution. Its leadership in initiatives like the ASEAN Smart Logistics Network (ASLN) underscores its pivotal role in advancing the goals of regional frameworks and multilateral trade agreements, such as the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC), the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

