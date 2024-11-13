YCH Group Partners with Vietnamese Government to Propel SMEs onto the Global Stage

SINGAPORE, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant move to strengthen Vietnam's presence in international markets, the country's Minister of Information and Communications, Nguyen Manh Hung, has invited Singapore-based YCH Group, a leader in supply chain solutions, to leverage its extensive expertise in digital transformation to build a comprehensive supply chain platform. This initiative aims to empower Vietnamese small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to thrive globally.

Advancing E-commerce Transformation

Vietnam’s Minister of Information and Communications, Nguyen Manh Hung, invites Dr. Robert Yap, Executive Chairman of YCH Group, to share his expertise in logistics digital transformation.

At a recent meeting, YCH Group's Executive Chairman, Dr. Robert Yap, discussed the ongoing shift towards e-commerce, noting the challenges businesses face when transitioning from traditional sales models. Recognising the importance of seamless digital transformation, YCH launched the SGConnect™ initiative and the ASEAN Smart Logistics Network (ASLN) to foster trade and connectivity across Southeast Asia.

Dr. Yap emphasised his commitment to establishing Vietnam as a modern, sustainable supply hub within ASEAN, providing essential support for SMEs to "reach the global market." To realise this vision, YCH Group is creating a "one-stop" platform to enhance digital readiness and supply chain efficiency for Vietnamese SMEs.

Central to this initiative are YCH Group's proprietary supply chain solutions, Y3 Technologies and YSG. Y3 Technologies offers end-to-end visibility, automation, and advanced analytics for efficient supply chain management, while YSG, YCH's e-commerce arm, provides SMEs with integrated support for technical, branding, and logistics needs. Together, they deliver a streamlined, cost-effective platform for SMEs to connect with major e-commerce channels like Lazada, Shopee, and Amazon.

Supporting SME Digital Transformation

Minister Nguyen Manh Hung welcomed the initiative, encouraging YCH Group to leverage its supply chain expertise to support Vietnamese SMEs. The proposed platform will offer SMEs technical support, branding guidance, and logistics solutions, ensuring the efficient, cost-effective delivery of goods to international markets. By integrating all essential services within a single platform, SMEs can achieve substantial cost savings compared to establishing independent setups across multiple e-commerce platforms.

A Strategic 'Handshake' for SMEs

Minister Nguyen Manh Hung emphasised that with a market of over 100 million people, Vietnam has more than 800,000 SMEs needing support to enhance their competitiveness on international e-commerce platforms. "Guiding our SMEs into the global marketplace is essential to their success," stated Minister Nguyen.

The Ministry of Information and Communications fully supports YCH Group's ambition to transform Vietnam into a high-tech, sustainable supply chain hub within ASEAN. Minister Nguyen also encouraged YCH to collaborate with local businesses and launch a pilot of the platform in the near future, showcasing its potential impact on SME growth.

In Vietnam, YCH has already made substantial investments, partnering with T&T Group to develop Vietnam SuperPort™ – an 83-hectare multimodal logistics hub in Binh Xuyen District, backed by a total investment of USD 166 million. This logistics hub, backed by Memoranda of Understanding with Vietnam Airlines and the Vietnam Railway Corporation, aims to enhance last-mile connectivity and strengthen supply chain resilience. By integrating Y3 Technologies into SuperPort™ operations, YCH ensures real-time visibility and efficiency, establishing a robust logistics backbone for Vietnam's trade network.

Minister Nguyen Manh Hung also invited Dr. Robert Yap to join the Advisory Council for the Leadership and Management Training Institute of the Posts and Telecommunications Institute of Technology. Dr. Yap accepted the invitation, looking forward to sharing his knowledge in business strategy and management. underscoring YCH Group's commitment to Vietnam's development as a regional logistics and e-commerce hub.

