YEAHKA Accelerates Overseas Growth in Q3, with its Invested Company Fushi Empowering Jumbo with One-Stop CRM Solution

On November 24, 2025, YEAHKA Limited (Stock Code: 9923.HK), a leading commerce enablement technology platform, issued a voluntary announcement. The report indicated that the Company's overseas business maintained robust growth in the third quarter, with its one-stop payment and value-added services continuing to expand its base of branded clients. During the quarter, through its invested company Fushi Technology, YEAHKA served well-known chain brands such as PlayMade, Jumbo, and Shihlin Taiwan Street Snacks. Notably, the overseas Gross Payment Volume (GPV) for the third quarter in 2025 reached nearly RMB 1.3 billion, surpassing the total overseas GPV for the full year of 2024.

It is reported that the membership management product developed for Jumbo by Fushi Technology, a company invested in by YEAHKA, has recently been officially launched. Jumbo is a renowned chain seafood brand founded in Singapore in 1987, famous among customers for its signature Singapore-style Chilli Crab and Black Pepper Crab. The brand has now expanded its presence to countries including China, Vietnam, and Thailand.

This membership management product is built upon Fushi's self-developed, all-in-one intelligent customer loyalty and marketing automation platform. It is designed to enhance Jumbo's capability in managing customer assets, further improve customer retention rates, and create a seamless dining experience for their users.

Through Fushi's CRM solution, Jumbo can achieve deep integration across its multiple restaurant outlets, allowing diners to accumulate points and redeem rewards across venues. By incorporating multiple service features and reward mechanisms such as integrated loyalty points, e-vouchers, and mobile ordering, the solution helps Jumbo optimize the entire consumer journey from reservation to payment.

According to public data, the Southeast Asian region, with a population of over 600 million and high penetration of mobile payments, offers broad prospects for the F&B and retail markets. However, local merchants commonly face challenges such as high customer acquisition costs, low conversion rates, and difficulty in measuring marketing ROI. Recognizing this market gap, Fushi precisely addresses it by providing digital tools that empower merchants to shift their operational focus from "traffic acquisition" to "existing customer value maximization." This enables refined operation and value enhancement of customer assets, helping merchants gain a competitive edge and overcome growth bottlenecks in the rapidly evolving market.

The successful deployment of this collaborative product not only signifies important market recognition for Fushi's CRM solution, but also demonstrates the vast potential for the global expansion of YEAHKA's one-stop payment and value-added service business, driven by its unique strengths of vertical expertise, rich consumer behavior data, and strong capacity for innovation.

