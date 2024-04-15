Yeahka's (09923.HK) Founder Increases Holdings in Company Shares

HONG KONG, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 15th, according to the latest filing disclosed on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Yeahka's (09923.HK) founder and CEO, Mr. Luke Liu, increased his shareholdings in the company by 133,200 ordinary shares through Creative Brocade International Limited at an average price of HKD 10.7464 per share on April 12th, amounting to a total sum of HKD 1.4314 million. As a result, his long position percentage has risen from 36.20% to 36.23%, with the latest number of shares held being close to 161 million.

It is noteworthy that recently, Mr. Luke Liu has also been consistently buying convertible bonds issued by Yeahka through Creative Brocade International Limited.

In line with the recent release of Yeahka's 2023 annual results announcement, the company's revenue for 2023 saw a 15.6% year-on-year increase, reaching RMB 3,951 million. The adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization), which reflects the core operating business and financial performance, experienced a significant year-on-year growth of 160.6%, amounting to RMB 556 million.

SOURCE Yeahka