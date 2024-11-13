Year-End Exclusive Promotions: Lifetime $0 Commissions, Stock Rewards, and Exclusive Prizes with Longbridge Securities Singapore

SINGAPORE, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Longbridge Securities Singapore ("Longbridge Securities"), a leading new-generation internet brokerage, has officially launched a series of exclusive year-end promotions.

The campaign features 3 key reward programs aimed at new account openings, asset transfers, and friend referrals. These promotions cater to investors of all experience levels, offering exciting opportunities to explore global markets and benefit from Longbridge's advanced trading tools and services.

Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this is an excellent chance to unlock exciting rewards while enhancing your trading experience with one of Singapore's most innovative brokerages.

Exclusive Benefits for New Account Holders: Lifetime $0 Commission on U.S. & Hong Kong Stock Trading and Stock Rewards

Longbridge Securities is excited to offer an exclusive promotion for new clients. By opening an account, investors can enjoy lifetime $0 commission trading on U.S. and Hong Kong stocks, making Longbridge the first brokerage in Singapore to provide this lifetime benefit. Additionally, clients will have access to real-time market data for both Singapore and Hong Kong, ensuring they stay up-to-date with the latest market trends.

As part of this promotion, Longbridge Securities is also offering attractive stock rewards. New clients who deposit at least SGD 2,000, maintain the balance for 30 days, and complete a minimum of 3 buy trades will receive 1 NVIDIA (NVDA.US) share. Clients who deposit SGD 10,000, maintain the balance for 90 days, and complete at least 5 buy trades will be rewarded with 1 Apple (AAPL.US) share.

Flexible and Comprehensive Transfer Incentives, with an Opportunity to Win the iPhone 16 Pro Max

Starting in November 2024, Longbridge Securities is rolling out a multi-tiered rewards program for clients who initiate their first asset transfer. This program is designed to cater to varying levels of capital and trading activity, offering incentives that align with clients' investment commitments:

1. Longbridge will subsidize the transfer fees incurred from the transferring brokerage firm, up to SGD 200.

2. Transfer SGD 10,000 worth of stocks, maintain the balance for 90 days, and complete 10 trades to receive stock cash coupons worth SGD 100.

3. Transfer SGD 100,000 worth of stocks, maintain the balance for 90 days, and complete 20 trades to receive Apple Airpods 4 along with stock cash coupons worth SGD 100.

4. Transfer SGD 200,000 worth of stocks, maintain the balance for 90 days, and complete 90 trades to receive an iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Refer Friends and Reap the Rewards

Existing clients who successfully refer friends to open an account or deposit funds during the promotional period may be eligible for additional rewards based on the number of successful referrals, subject to terms and conditions. For each successful referral registration, clients will earn an SGD 3 cash coupon, with a maximum reward of up to SGD 300.

Clients who reach certain referral milestones, where each referral must successfully open a trading account, can unlock the following stackable rewards:

Refer 5 friends and earn a SGD 50 cash coupon.

cash coupon. Refer 10 friends and earn a SGD 80 cash coupon.

cash coupon. Refer 20 friends and receive a SGD 150 cash coupon.

cash coupon. Refer 35 friends and get a pair of Apple AirPods 4.

And that's not all. For each referred friend who deposits a minimum of SGD 2,000, clients can receive an additional SGD 80 stock cash coupon and gain entry to the Deposit Referral Ranking for a chance to win an iPhone 16.

The CEO of Longbridge Securities Singapore shared the inspiration behind the company's latest promotions, stating, "We introduced this series of promotions to make it easier for individuals who are interested in investing to enter the market and enjoy the experience. This is also a way for us to express our gratitude to our clients for their continued trust and support."

He further emphasized Longbridge's commitment to innovation in financial technology, adding, "At Longbridge, we are dedicated to providing investors with low-cost access to global markets. We believe that this thoughtfully designed campaign will empower our clients, helping them advance confidently and cost-effectively on their investment journeys."

As a leading new-generation internet brokerage, Longbridge Securities provides global investors with a comprehensive, one-stop investment platform covering the U.S., Hong Kong, and Singapore markets. Offering a wide range of products, including stocks, U.S. options, warrants, ETFs, REITs, and funds, Longbridge equips investors with robust tools to develop personalized investment strategies. The company has also developed PortAI, the industry's first large language model tailored for financial investments, providing users with a more advanced, AI-powered investment assistant. With a focus on innovation, Longbridge Securities aims to be the platform of choice for investors worldwide, continuously evolving to meet the diverse needs of its clients.

Terms and Conditions Apply. Learn more about these exclusive offers and take the first step in your investment journey with Longbridge Securities Singapore: https://activity.longbridge.sg/pages/longbridge_sg/8650/index.html?app_id=longbridge_sg&org_id=1&channel=SHMB00007&account_channel=lb_sg

