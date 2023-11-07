Yehliu Geopark welcome Japanese delegation from Izu Peninsula

In recent years, Yehliu Geopark management team and the North Coast and Guanyinshan National Scenic Area Headquarters have been working hard to promote international tourism by establishing sister and friendly park relationships with several international geopark partners, with the Izu Peninsula Geopark being one of them. Yehliu Geopark and the Izu Peninsula Geopark have conducted mutual visits and exchanges, with the Japanese side participating in Yehliu Night Tours event many times, enhancing the exchange of academic and educational resources and mutual marketing.

On the day of the visit, Director Chen from the North Coast and Guanyinshan National Scenic Area Headquarters, as well as General Manager Tang from Yehliu Geopark, personally welcomed the Japanese delegation. They expressed their gratitude for the Japanese delegation's efforts in promoting friendly park exchanges and visits, as well as their willingness to share their management experiences. Both sides hope that this exchange will have tangible benefits for promoting the tourism market and increasing the international visibility of Yehliu Geopark and showcasing the deep friendship between the two nations, with the expectation of opening a new chapter in tourism after the pandemic.

Yehliu Geopark is known for its precious and unique natural landscapes, with Queen's Head being a famous landmark not only for Taiwanese but also internationally. The Izu Peninsula Geopark in Japan is famous for its volcanic island terrain, including cities such as Mishima, Shimoda, Izu, Atami, Kawazu, and 15 other towns known for hot springs and seafood. This exchange visit really brings both geoparks educational, guiding, and academic research value.

Yehliu Geopark Website https://www.ylgeopark.org.tw/

North Coast and Guanyinshan National Scenic Area Headquarters Website

https://www.northguan-nsa.gov.tw/user/main.aspx?Lang=1

SOURCE StayNews