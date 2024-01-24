Yellow.ai and Infobip partner to elevate conversational experience globally with Gen AI-powered customer support automation

The partnership strategically targets sectors such as retail, BFSI, telecommunications, utilities, and healthcare across North America, Europe, India, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific markets.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellow.ai , a global leader in generative AI-powered customer service automation, today announced its strategic partnership with global cloud communications platform Infobip to enable enterprises with AI-powered customer support and deliver elevated customer experiences. The collaboration aims to establish a strong global synergy by leveraging combined capabilities in voice automation, CPaaS, and generative AI solutions, intending to expand market presence across North America, Europe, India, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific markets.

By integrating proficiencies, Yellow.ai and Infobip will engage in building an end-to-end voice solution to address the increasing demand for humanized and personalized voice conversations. As part of the partnership, Yellow.ai will power its CPaaS solutions across channels such as WhatsApp, SMS, and email through Infobip's platform to create seamless conversational experiences. Additionally, the focus will revolve around harnessing Yellow.ai's advanced generative AI capabilities, which have already demonstrated success by deploying over 100 gen AI-powered bots within just three months for customers such as Pelago by Singapore Airlines, Oona Insurance, leading Indian NBFC companies, and the largest US housekeeping brand.

"At Yellow.ai, we've consistently aimed to leverage our partner ecosystem's synergies to drive business outcomes for our customers. Our collaboration with Infobip will strengthen our presence in existing markets and aid in devising robust go-to-market strategies for new regions such as Europe. Infobip's expertise in creating connected experiences, coupled with our generative AI-powered customer service automation solutions, will undoubtedly empower enterprises to offer more intuitive, and personalized experiences, creating memorable conversations with their customers," said Rashid Khan, CPO & Co-founder, Yellow.ai.

Harsha Solanki, VP GM Asia, Infobip, said, "We are committed to empowering businesses by providing them with innovative solutions to facilitate end-to-end conversational customer journeys. This strategic partnership with Yellow.ai further aims to create value for brands. Together, we will enable them to establish reliable, secure, and swift connections with their existing and new customers across geographies over their preferred communication channels. Leveraging our combined omnichannel capabilities and Gen AI-powered technologies, we will not only enhance customer journeys but also boost conversion rates, drive sales, and improve customer loyalty."

The partnership will target industries including retail and consumer electronics, BFSI, telecommunications, utilities, and healthcare. By jointly coordinating go-to-market strategies and customer success initiatives, Yellow.ai and Infobip are dedicated to driving ROI impact at scale for their customers globally. While the partnership initially emphasizes expanding business through existing product suites, both companies plan to collaborate on product ideation and development in the long term.

About Yellow.ai

Yellow.ai empowers enterprises to create memorable customer conversations through our generative AI-powered customer service automation platform. Our vision is to drive toward the future of fully autonomous customer support that unlocks unparalleled efficiency and significantly reduces operational costs. Headquartered in San Mateo, Yellow.ai serves over 1000 enterprises, including Sony, Domino's, Hyundai, Volkswagen, ITC Ltd, OYO, Skoda Auto, Asian Paints, Sephora, Tiket.com, Bank of Maldives, and UnionBank, across 85+ countries. Our platform is built on multi-LLM architecture and continuously trained on 16B+ conversations annually, enabling businesses to deliver elevated experiences and build lasting customer relationships. Founded in 2016 with offices across six countries, Yellow.ai has raised over $102 million from blue-chip investors.

Visit us at https://yellow.ai/

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip's omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to 70+ offices globally. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and 'things' in 6 continents connected to over 9,700+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić, Roberto Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.

Recent award wins include:

Infobip ranked as number one Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider, in the inaugural MetriRank CPaaS Report from Metrigy ( Dec 2023 )

) Omdia Ranks Infobip as Leader for the second year running in its CPaaS Universe Report ( Nov 2023 )

) Infobip named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) 2023 ( Sept 2023 )

) Infobip named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) 2023 Vendor Assessment ( May 2023 )

) Infobip named a leader in the Juniper Customer Data Platform Leaderboard Report ( July 2023 )

) Infobip named a leader in the CPaaS Leaderboard, Juniper Research ( Feb 2023 )

) Infobip named a leader in the CCaaS Leaderboard, Juniper Research ( Dec 2023 )

