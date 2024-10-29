Yeouido Hangang Park, Painted with the Colors of Global Culture: '2024 Asia Song Festival X Culture Bridge Festa' Concludes Successfully

- 13 teams from 7 countries participated, including Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Jamaica

- Approximately 48,000 people attended this global cultural festival, enjoying a scene of exchange and harmony

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Korea (MCST, Minister Yu In-chon) and the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange (KOFICE, President Park Chang-sik) announced that the '2024 Asia Song Festival X Culture Bridge Festa' held from October 26th (Sat) to 27th (Sun) at Yeouido Hangang Park in Seoul attracted approximately 48,000 attendees, coloring the autumn nights with the vibrancy of global culture.

In a heartwarming finale, performers joined the audience on stage for a farewell and a commemorative self-group photo, capturing a shared moment of unity and concluding the event with a special touch. ‘2024 Culture Bridge Festa’ held at the Mulbit Stage area in Yeouido Hangang Park, attracted over 45,000 visitors over the two days

'Asia Song Festival' Celebrating 20 Years of Shared Emotion

A Global Music Festival of Harmony and Participation, Created Together by Artists and Audiences

The 'Asia Song Festival' held on October 26th at the Mulbit Stage in Yeouido Hangang Park drew a fervent crowd of more than 3,100 attendees on-site and 81,000 viewers globally via YouTube live stream. The event's popularity was further evidenced by the long lines of attendees waiting to purchase tickets on-site,in addition to the packed audience.

The 'Asia Song Festival', hosted by 8TURN's Jaeyun and fromis_9's Saerom, featured captivating live performances from prominent Asian artists. The audience erupted in cheers as Tomioka Ai, famous as 'Blue Tank Top Girl' on social media platforms, performed <Good Bye Bye>. The festival atmosphere was further amplified with enthusiastic singalongs from the crowd during QWER's <Addiction to Worry> and fromis_9's <Supersonic>.

Underscoring the festival's mission of cultural exchange through music, the 'Asia Song Festival' presented a special collaborative performance by Korean boy group 8TURN and Vietnamese Gen-Z star, Mỹ Anh. In a heartwarming finale, performers joined the audience on stage for a farewell and a commemorative self-group photo, capturing a shared moment of unity and concluding the event with a special touch.

The 'Asia Song Festival' fostered a spirit of harmony and exchange during a 'Networking Night' held the day before the main event. This gathering provided a valuable opportunity for participating artists to connect and build relationships. Dionela, a rising star from the Philippines, shared his enthusiasm, stating, "It is an honor to perform in Korea for the first time, especially during the 20th anniversary of the 'Asia Song Festival.' The Networking Night was a particularly meaningful experience, allowing me to engage in deep conversations with artists from around the world through the universal language of music. I hope that these connections will lead to future collaborations."

More than 45,000 attendees visited Boracay Beach in the Philippines and Reggae Town in Jamaica

The events facilitated vibrant cultural exchanges with local communities in both the Philippines and Jamaica

The Culture Bridge Festa, held from October 26th to 27th at the Mulbit Stage area in Yeouido Hangang Park, attracted over 45,000 visitors during the two days. The Philippine and Jamaica Villages, which authentically recreated the atmosphere of each country, were particularly popular. Offering a diverse range of attractions and interactive experiences, the villages provided visitors with an immersive cultural experience akin to traveling abroad.

The Culture Bridge Festa fostered a dynamic cultural exchange with members of the Filipino and Jamaican communities in Korea, introducing their traditional attire, cuisine, and handicrafts. Visitors were able to engage with these cultures through a variety of interactive programs within each village, guided by members of the local Filipino and Jamaican communities. A Filipino volunteer, Christine (40 years old), shared, "It was a meaningful experience to participate in this event as a volunteer and introduce Jamaican culture in Korea. I feel that 'Culture Bridge Festa' has brought our communities closer together."

Meanwhile, Ramon Obusan Folkloric Group, founded in 1972, captivated the audience with a performance that showcased the history of Filipino folk dance through dramatic storytelling. Dance Xpressionz, a pioneering Jamaican dancehall musical group, energized the crowd with their dynamic dancehall performance. The event culminated in a special collaborative performance by Reggae Peace Like A River (Skull & HaHa), prominent figures in the Korean reggae scene, and Jamaican artist Jah Lil, paying homage to the legacy of Bob Marley.

H.E. Maria Theresa B. Dizon-De Vega, Ambassador of the Philippines to Korea, stated, "In this momentous year marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Korea, I am delighted to showcase the diverse culture and traditions of the Philippines to the Korean people." Shorna-Kay Richards, Non-Resident Ambassador of Jamaica to Korea, also expressed " "Although Jamaica and Korea are 13,400km apart, I hope that through 'Culture Bridge Festa,' people can experience the joy of our beautiful island nation, including the unique sounds and rhythms of reggae and our energetic dances."

In addition, Park Chang-sik, President of KOFICE, highlighted the significance of the event, stating, "This was a valuable platform for bringing together and celebrating the music and cultures of Asia and Jamaica. KOFICE will continue to serve as a leading force in promoting international cultural exchange."

Highlights from the '2024 Asia Song Festival X Culture Bridge Festa' will be available on the official Asia Song Festival and Culture Bridge YouTube channels. The performances will also be broadcast to 142 countries worldwide on KBS World TV.

SOURCE Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange (KOFICE)