YES Secures VertaCure™ XP Volume Purchase Order from Tier 1 Taiwanese OSAT

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yield Engineering Systems, Inc. (YES), a leading manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging, life sciences, and "More-than-Moore" applications, today announced that it has received a volume purchase order for the VertaCure™ XP from a Taiwan-based OSAT. The systems, which will be utilized for gold bumping and wafer-level-packaging in high volume manufacturing, will be delivered within the next 6 months to address growing production demands.

"In addition to throughput benefits, excellent particle performance and optimized vacuum curing, these VertaCure XP systems will allow our customers to develop new low temperature applications that expand their product offerings," explained Alex Chow, SVP of Global Sales at YES. "As advanced packaging technology requirements evolve, OSATs will continue to play an important role in the supply chain," Chow continued. "This major win further confirms YES's ability to deliver operational flexibility, technology leadership and the highest economic value for our customers."

"We are excited to provide the consumer electronic market with new technologies that make products smaller and smarter," added Rezwan Lateef, President of YES. "As advanced packaging market requirements continue to advance, YES remains focused on being the preferred supplier of material modification and surface enhancement solutions."

Yield Engineering Systems, Inc. (YES) is a preferred provider of high-tech, cost-effective equipment for enhancing surfaces and materials. The company's product lines include thermal processing systems, chemical vapor deposition (CVD) systems, and wet process equipment used for the precise surface modification of semiconductor substrates, semiconductor and MEMS devices, LED displays, and biodevices. Customers ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies rely on YES systems to create and volume-produce innovative products in a wide range of markets. YES is headquartered in Fremont, California, with a growing global presence. For more information, please visit yieldengineering.com.

