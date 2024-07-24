SEOUL, South Korea, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meta content company Y.GRAM announces the upcoming release of four new games centered around the popular animated IP, Aeko and Friends, on the global metaverse platform, The Sandbox.

To celebrate the launch of the game, Y.GRAM is hosting the BIG $SAND CHALLENGE, which features four large-scale reward events. Participants who engage in all stages of these events will have the chance to earn increased SAND rewards and receive exclusive NFT items through airdrops.

Y.GRAM Announces 'Aeko and Friends' Game Event, Offering 1.5 Million SAND in Builders Challenge

The first event is a play reward opportunity where Y.GRAM will distribute 50% of the SAND received from the Builders Challenge to all players of Aeko and Friends. The Builders Challenge, supported by The Sandbox, offers weekly SAND rewards for exceptional experiences, with a total prize pool of 1.5 million SAND for Season 2.

The second event allows players wearing Aeko equipment to earn double rewards during the event.

The third event, titled Big Mouth TOP 10, rewards the top rankers who survive the longest in the Aeko and Friends' Big Mouth map. Winners will receive Aeko limited edition NFTs across five rounds, along with a total reward of 2,500 SAND. Additionally, holders of this full set NFT will benefit from double rewards in all future events hosted by Y.GRAM.

The BIG $SAND CHALLENGE will span 10 weeks, commencing on July 24th and concluding on September 1st. For detailed information about the events, please visit Y.GRAM's profile page on The Sandbox and follow their official social media channels, including Medium, Twitter, and Discord.

Aeko and Friends is a math adventure game that transforms the universe and characters from the math animation IP into an immersive metaverse experience. The new game titles include Clown's Gift Box, Crazy ride of Skull Santa, and Crazy Skull Ferris Wheel, and Big Mouth Arena. Additionally, the previously released episodes, Number Maze (Episode 1) and Clock Tower (Episode 3), have been renewed and unveiled from a fresh perspective.

SOURCE Y.GRAM