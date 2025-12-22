Yii Partners with Japan's ANDS Corporation: Building Skin Resilience through Pharmaceutical-Grade Science

HONG KONG, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Japanese skincare brand Yii is collaborating with ANDS Corporation (hereinafter "ANDS"), an affiliate of Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., to explore the niche skincare market with pharmaceutical-grade scientific excellence. The collaboration combines over 60 years of ANDS's formulation expertise with Yii's Eastern philosophy of "Nourish effortless beauty," delivering proven efficacy and high safety for sensitive, barrier-compromised, and early-aging skin types.

Where Eastern Philosophy Meets Japanese Craftsmanship



Modern lifestyles, environmental pressures, and internal factors contribute to increasingly unstable skin conditions, driving growing demand among Asian consumers for "high-efficacy, low-irritation" skincare. Rooted in the Yi Jing's principle of perpetual change, Yii advocates for skincare that adapts to seasonal shifts, environmental changes, and one's immediate physical and mental state—moving beyond rigid, static classifications such as "oily" or "dry."

Since its founding in 1960, ANDS has carried forward the century-old pharmaceutical heritage of the Rohto family, adhering to a mission of "helping clients love themselves more." Its trusted series, including SATYS'α and Grace Program, have earned widespread consumer confidence. This partnership represents a deep resonance in the shared belief that "skin health must return to science and balance." ANDS contributes pharmaceutical-grade rigor with a focus on "visible results," while Yii embodies a philosophy of "Harmonize with Grace, Nourish effortless beauty" as a way of life. Together, they aim to translate Japan's finest medical skincare dedication into solutions that genuinely meet the dynamic needs of Asian skin—empowering users to radiate confidence from within, reflecting the aligned vision, values, and purpose of both Yii and ANDS.

Three Pharmaceutical-Grade Assurance Pillars

To translate this vision into trustworthy products, Yii and ANDS have established a quality benchmark that exceeds conventional standards:

Official Japanese "Quasi-Drug" Certification : All eight Yii products are certified as "quasi-drugs" under Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Act. This classification is positioned between cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, requiring strict approval and monitoring by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare to ensure both safety and efficacy, with no risk of cumulative toxicity from long-term use.

: All eight Yii products are certified as "quasi-drugs" under Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Act. This classification is positioned between cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, requiring strict approval and monitoring by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare to ensure both safety and efficacy, with no risk of cumulative toxicity from long-term use. Manufactured in Japanese Pharmaceutical-Grade GMP Facilities : ANDS's in-house factory is among the few in Japan's cosmetics industry to hold Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification, ensuring quality and safety meet stringent, highest-level standards. The facility is also ISO 16128 certified, guaranteeing the use of natural ingredients throughout the production process and purity from source to formulation.

: ANDS's in-house factory is among the few in Japan's cosmetics industry to hold Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification, ensuring quality and safety meet stringent, highest-level standards. The facility is also ISO 16128 certified, guaranteeing the use of natural ingredients throughout the production process and purity from source to formulation. Exclusive 3D Skin Model Technology : Utilizing an exclusive 3D skin model that replaces traditional animal testing, the technology accurately simulates the multilayered structure and response of real skin. It not only assesses ingredient penetration but also scientifically predicts long-term product safety. ANDS is one of only five companies in Japan equipped with this advanced technology.

Yii formulations are gentle and highly safe, suitable even for the delicate eye area. They are free from Sudan Red, artificial fragrances, colorants, mineral oil, parabens, and other irritants.

Yii is now officially available in the Japanese market and has launched in select LOG-ON stores in Hong Kong. The brand will continue to develop products tailored to the subtle needs of Asian skin, bringing Japanese skincare craftsmanship and pharmaceutical-grade quality to more consumers. Visitors are welcome to receive a personalized skin consultation from professional skin specialists at the counters, integrating the "Nourish effortless beauty" philosophy into their daily ritual.

About Yii

Founded in 2025, Yii products are manufactured in pharmaceutical-grade GMP facilities in Japan, hold "quasi-drug" certification from Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, and pass U.S. FDA-standard allergy testing. The formulations are gentle and safe for use around the eyes, specifically designed for sensitive, barrier-compromised, and early-aging skin. Using highly penetrative, high-concentration natural ingredients combined with a dynamic nurturing approach, Yii helps skin adapt to seasonal changes and restore a healthy, balanced state.

Website: https://yii-skin.com/

About ANDS Corporation

Established in 1960 by Yasuhiro Yamada, former Executive Managing Director of Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and former Chairman of Mentholatum Japan. ANDS Corporation specializes in the research, development, and production of high-end skincare products. Adhering to Japanese pharmaceutical standards in production and safety testing, its products are celebrated for exceptional safety and visible efficacy.

Media Contact: Abby Yung | [email protected] | +852 6259 6793

Selected LOG-ON Stores: Times Square, Harbour City, Festival Walk, Metroplaza, Tuen Mun Town Plaza

Social Media: Facebook: Yii Hong Kong | Instagram: yii_official_hongkong

