Yili Wins Two IDF Dairy Innovation Awards at the World Dairy Summit

SANTIAGO, Chile, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Themed "Nourishing a Sustainable World," the 2025 World Dairy Summit was held from October 20 to 23 in Santiago, Chile. Organized by the International Dairy Federation (IDF), the summit brought together industry representatives, experts, scholars, and organizations from the global dairy industry to explore new pathways for innovation and sustainability.

Liu Chunxi delivers a speech at the World Dairy Summit Dr. Yun Zhanyou re-elected to the IDF Board Yili honored with 2025 IDF Dairy Innovation Awards

At the event, Yili's booth—blending elements of Chinese culture with the spirit of the Chilechuan grassland—showcased the company's flagship products, including liquid milk, milk powder, yogurt, and cheese.

From October 19 to 23, Yili Group representatives were engaged with the event's full agenda. Liu Chunxi, Senior Executive President of Yili Group, was invited to the meeting of the IDF Task Force on the Paris Dairy Declaration on Sustainability; Dr. Yun Zhanyou, Vice President of Yili Group, was re-elected to the IDF Board; Ignatius Szeto, Assistant President of Yili Group, delivered a keynote speech titled "The Role of Dairy Consumption in Healthy Aging."

Yili Representative re-elected to the IDF Board

At the IDF Board of Directors meeting held on October 19, Dr. Yun Zhanyou, Vice President of Yili Group, was re-elected for a new two-year term in recognition of his outstanding contributions to shaping global dairy policies, deepening international collaboration, and fostering closer dialogue between China's dairy sector and the global industry.

Dr. Yun stated at the meeting, "I wish to express my gratitude to IDF and all member country representatives for their trust. I look forward to continuing to work hand in hand with global dairy colleagues to advance the industry's higher-quality development."

Yili recognized with IDF Dairy Innovation Awards

The IDF Dairy Innovation Awards are among the most influential and widely recognized accolades in the industry. This year, Yili received five nominations, leading its global peers. At the awards ceremony on October 21, Yili secured two awards for its outstanding innovation and sustainability practices.

Yili's Xinhuo Bone Energy Formula Milk Powder received the Innovation in Dairy Products for Human Nutrition award. AMBPOMIAL's "For a Bluer Ocean" Limited-Edition Eco-Packaging received the Innovation in Packaging and Transparency for Dairy Products award.

Laurent Damiens, Chair of the judging committee for the IDF Dairy Innovation Awards, presented Yili with the trophy and certificate. He noted that this marked the fourth consecutive year Yili has received the awards and commended the company for its strong innovation capabilities and global industry leadership.

In recent years, Yili has been recognized consistently at the IDF Dairy Innovation Awards. These honors span multiple fields, including product innovation, sustainable packaging, food safety and quality management, consumer nutrition, women's empowerment, sustainable agriculture and climate action, as well as marketing and communication.

Looking ahead, Yili will further deepen collaboration with global partners to jointly build a resilient and sustainable global dairy ecosystem, thereby advancing the vision of "World Integrally Sharing Health."

SOURCE Yili Group