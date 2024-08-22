Yili's Cremo Ice Cream Wins Thailand FDA Quality Award for Fifth Consecutive Year

BANGKOK, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Cremo ice cream, produced by Yili's subsidiary in Thailand, was honored with the "2024 Thailand Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Quality Award." This marks the fifth consecutive year that Yili has received this prestigious award. The award was presented by Somsak Thepsuthin, Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health, underscoring Yili's global leadership in quality management.

2024 Thailand FDA Quality Award Presentation Ceremony Cremo Ice Cream Products

The Thailand FDA Quality Award is organized by the Ministry of Public Health's Food and Drug Administration to recognize outstanding companies that produce health-beneficial products, adhere to business ethics, fulfill corporate social responsibility, and promote public health in the fields of food, drugs, cosmetics, and medical devices, setting benchmarks for the industry.

Consistent with its corporate creed that "Yili Means the Best Quality," Yili continuously aligns itself with global dairy industry standards and best practices in quality management systems to create top-quality products.

Yili's Thai subsidiary implements the company's global quality management system across the entire supply chain. Significant investments have been made in production quality to upgrade equipment and quality testing instruments. For quality management, benchmarking and skills training programs have been conducted, alongside the engagement of third-party quality management organizations. To foster a culture of quality, various activities such as quality management and safety awareness campaigns, as well as knowledge contests, have been organized. In the sales process, real-time monitoring of vehicle locations and cold-chain temperatures is conducted, along with regular inspections of terminal refrigerators.

Supported by Yili Group's global innovation resources and market systems, the Thai subsidiary ensures seamless integration of production, supply, and distribution. Currently, the subsidiary produces 20,000 tons of ice cream annually, with an average annual sales growth rate exceeding 16.5% over the past three years. It is now ranked among the top three ice cream brands in Thailand and exports to 14 countries and regions, including Singapore, Malaysia, the United States, France, and Australia.

As the company grows, Yili shares its success with its employees, having been awarded the title of "Outstanding Unit in Labor Relations and Welfare" by the Thai Ministry of Labour for three consecutive years, achieving a win-win situation for both the company and its workforce.

Yili has established 15 innovation centers and 81 production bases globally, successfully entering markets in Asia, Europe, America, Oceania, and Africa, gradually building a globally integrated industrial chain.

