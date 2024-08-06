Yindii, SEA's Largest Marketplace for Surplus Food is Coming to Singapore to Fight Food Waste

The Innovative Apps Opens Third Market Partnering with Major Food Brands like PAUL, Delifrance, Saladstop and The Providore

SINGAPORE, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yindii, the largest Surplus Food Marketplace in Southeast Asia, announces its expansion to Singapore to tackle food waste in the lion-city. Following successful launches in Thailand and Hong Kong, and reaching a milestone of collectively saving over 200,000 meals and offsetting 500,000 kg of CO2, Yindii is set to bring its innovative platform to the Singaporean market.

Addressing a Global Challenge

Food waste is a pressing global issue that demands urgent action. Approximately one-third of all food produced worldwide ends up wasted. This is especially alarming considering nearly 800 million people face daily hunger, while food waste alone contributes to a staggering 10% of global CO2 emissions. The vast scale of food waste highlights a severe inefficiency in our global food systems, leading to a colossal loss of resources and effort.

Tackling Food Waste in Singapore and Yindii's Mission in Southeast Asia

The problem of food waste is not negligible in Singapore, which faces a significant challenge with over 2,200 tons of food discarded daily, a 23% increase since 2020, according to National Environment Agency (NEA). With over 50 stores already listed in Singapore, Yindii is committed to addressing this urgent issue in the city-state, and plans to further expand its mission across Southeast Asia.

Yindii's Approach: Connecting Customers with Surplus Food

With Yindii, making an environmental impact is now part of our daily meals. Yindii connects eco-conscious, deal-seeking hungry customers with surplus food. Using the mobile app, users can find with high-quality unsold food from premium bakeries, restaurants, and supermarkets in your chosen location, like fresh salads from Saladstop, Heybo, or Supergreen; sandwiches from Delifrance or Avorush; grocery items from The Providore or SO France; precious pastries and bread from PAUL or Baker & Cook. By rescuing a "surprise food bag", usually from 50% to 80% off retail price, customers save perfectly edible food that would otherwise be discarded and help offset 2.5 kg of CO2 emissions.

Joining Forces with Leading Brands to Combat Food Waste

"Collaborating with leading brands such as PAUL Bakery and SaladStop is pivotal in transforming the food industry in Singapore," says Louis-Alban Batard, co-founder of Yindii. "These partnerships demonstrate how businesses can innovate to address environmental challenges. By joining Yindii, these pioneers are leading the fight against food waste, promoting sustainability, and inspiring others to follow suit."

David Yang, CEO APAC for PAUL Bakery comments, "At Paul Bakery, sustainability is a core value, and our partnership with Yindii strengthens our efforts to reduce food waste. We are excited to see our products being enjoyed by those who appreciate them, thanks to this collaboration."

Adrien Desbaillets, CEO of SALADSTOP, adds: "SaladStop is very proud to see the partnership with Yindii grow in the region. It illustrates how we conceive our relationships with small and medium companies: we build efficient long-term relationships with scalable start-ups to help us develop innovative and sustainable solutions faster for our consumers!"

Join us in reducing food waste. Download the Yindii app today!

Top Brands Teaming Up with Yindii to Combat Food Waste:

Delifrance

The Providore

Baker&Cook

Le Petit Croissant

Avorush

Supergreen

PAUL Bakery

Saladstop

Heybo

Pita Bakery

Crust & Crumbs

Pita House

Ah B Bakery

So France

About Yindii

Yindii is an impact tech company founded in 2020, dedicated to combating food waste and its environmental impact, currently operating in Hong Kong SAR, Thailand, and Singapore. By connecting consumers with surplus food from local retailers at attractive prices, Yindii aims to minimize waste, alleviate financial burdens, and foster a more sustainable food ecosystem in the region. Join us in the fight against food waste and make a difference today by downloading the Yindii mobile app or signing up as a business.

Awards:

Apple App Store "App of the Day" (2023)

Tech Impact Companies of the Year (REVIVE TECH ASIA 2023)

2023) Outstanding Food Rescue Award 2023 (Startup category) by SOS organization

SOURCE Yindii